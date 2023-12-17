Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
The latest from connections

December Gold Cup Cheltenham reaction

By David Cleary
11:01 · SUN December 17, 2023

Timeform's man on track David Cleary looks back on Saturday's Virgin Bet December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

The 2023 December Gold Cup proved to be a thrilling renewal of one of Cheltenham's showpiece handicaps.

Fugitif clawed his way to the front in the final strides to deny Il Ridoto. The race had been set up by the latter, in company with eventual third Frero Banbou, the pair racing a long way clear on the final circuit, having gone hammer and tongs from the start.

Il Ridoto went with abundant zest and kicked away from Frero Banbou into the straight; Fugitif, the best part of 15 lengths back three out, closed at the last, but had to work hard as Il Ridoto found extra, the pair pulling nearly 10 lengths clear of Frero Banbou.

The first two had finished first and second, the other way round, in a similar event here on Trials day in January, while they had been fourth and third in the Paddy Power Gold Cup here last month.

Saturday's efforts were career-bests for both, though they obviously show the Paddy Power winner Stage Star in an even better light – he is a serious contender for anything his connections choose to aim him at.

The strong pace was too much for the jumping of some of the market leaders – Thunder Rock's went to pieces after halfway, So Scottish fell at the top of the hill when still looking to having running in him, Monmiral hit four out, which did for his chance.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING