De Rasher Counter has been off the track with a tendon injury since a solitary run over hurdles at the start of the previous campaign.

The nine-year-old was a tenacious winner of the hugely competitive Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in 2019 but was then a well-beaten fourth and pulled up in two subsequent runs that winter – in Grade Two company at Cheltenham and under top weight in the Midlands Grand National.

Lavelle is delighted to have him back at her Wiltshire yard, but will be patient before choosing an initial target en route to Aintree.

“He came back in yesterday, and it is hugely exciting having him back in,” she said.

“He has been in Wales trotting up hills, hardening his legs off, having picked up an injury last season.

“The plan for this season will be geared around the Grand National. We will scan his legs and if everything is all right, we will be able to start cantering with him.

“He will have a decent level of fitness from what he has been doing. If the ground is not bottomless, hopefully we can start him in January and have a couple of runs before the National.”