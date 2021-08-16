Having made a promising start to his campaign when third at Down Royal, last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup hero was well fancied for Kempton’s Boxing Day showpiece.

But after matching strides with defending champion Frodon for much of the way, Minella Indo soon weakened out of contention and was eventually pulled up by Rachael Blackmore.

Speaking at Leopardstown on Wednesday, De Bromhead said: “He was shook when he came off the lorry.

“When he came back from Cheltenham, he was as burly as he always would be, (but) I’ve never seen him as tucked up and tightened up as he was the other day.

“We don’t have any obvious reason, but he definitely didn’t come back the way he would normally come back.

“I might have been trying to put a square peg into a round hole, I don’t know.

“The most important thing is to get him back now and get him as good as he can be for the spring, which is when he always seems to turn up in fairness to him.”