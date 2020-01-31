Henry De Bromhead keeping eye on Leopardstown ground for Honeysuckle

Honeysuckle winning the Hatton's Grace
Honeysuckle winning the Hatton's Grace
Henry de Bromhead has admitted to concerns over drying ground for his team at Leopardstown - where Honeysuckle is all set to run in next weekend's PCI Irish Champion Hurdle.

De Bromhead's brilliant mare is unbeaten under Rules, and beat the boys in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse last time out.

She will drop back down to the minimum distance at Leopardstown - but after last year's Dublin Festival was dominated by small fields because of quick ground, De Bromhead hopes history does not repeat itself.

He said: "Honeysuckle is in good form - she's really well, and I'm delighted with her at the moment.

"I'm apprehensive before I run her in anything, but I'm looking forward to it.

"We'll see how we get on, and then we'll digest the rest of the season. We'll try and get to next Saturday first, and see from there."

When asked if he would be concerned about a drying surface for any of his horses next weekend, he added: "You'd have to be worried about ground, because it seems to be changing. We'll keep an eye on all of that and see."

