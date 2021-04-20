Henry De Bromhead calm ahead of Punchestown Festival

De Bromhead won the Champion Hurdle, the Champion Chase and saddled the first two in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham – the first time all three championship races had been won by the same trainer at the Festival – and then topped that by sending out the first and second in the Randox Grand National.

While he is quite happy for his jockey Rachael Blackmore to take most of the plaudits, the quietly-spoken Waterford trainer is finding it hard to keep in the background with the sheer number of brilliant horses he has assembled.

“The whole thing feels surreal,” said De Bromhead.

“I was just getting my head around Cheltenham and then we went and won the National. They are the races you grow up watching and dream of having runners in.

“Everyone is sick of my superlatives and I’ve run out of things to say, it’s just brilliant.

“We’ve all watched the National again, but it’s just a busy time of year – we’re flat out.

“Hopefully when things calm down after Punchestown we’ll be able to savour it even more, but the times we are in we’re not able to celebrate much – but that is better for my liver anyhow. If it was a normal Cheltenham, I’m not sure if I’d have even seen Cheltenham!

“Everyone gets on a run, but it is incredible ours has happened now. We’ve got years of experience in the teams at home, we’re always developing, it’s a great team, owners have confidence and faith in us and we’ve brilliant jockeys.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things, but no one is more surprised than I am.”