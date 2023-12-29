De Boinville misses Newbury mounts after Doncaster fall

The 34-year-old was riding 13/8 favourite Therapist for his boss Nicky Henderson in the La-Z-Boy At KC Sofa’s Fillies’ Juvenile Maiden Hurdle when coming to grief at the second-last flight, suffering a suspected collarbone injury.

It continues a mixed Christmas period for the rider who tasted success aboard his star mount Constitution Hill and hot Triumph Hurdle prospect Sir Gino at Kempton, but was unseated from Shishkin at the second last when leading Boxing Day’s King George VI Chase.

De Boinville told Sky Sports Racing: “I think it’s a collarbone job. I’ve got to go to the X-Rays and see how we are.

“What can you do, you can’t cry about it.”

Fresh from a first Grade One victory at Aintree on Boxing Day, it is fellow Seven Barrows rider James Bowen who will take De Boinville’s place aboard Willmount in the Coral Challow Hurdle and Supreme Novices’ Hurdle favourite Jeriko Du Reponet in the Coral Committed To Safer Gambling ‘Introductory’ Hurdle.

Bowen also picks up the ride on Steal A March for the King and Queen on the Newbury card, with David Bass taking Bowen’s place aboard outsider Brave Jen in the Challow.