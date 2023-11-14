Day of shocks at Lingfield with 150/1 and 125/1 winners

There were two shock results on the same card at Lingfield on Tuesday as Ask Her Out and Theyseekhimthere struck gold at 150/1 and 125/1 respectively.

Ask Her Out was making her racecourse debut in the curtain-raising Weatherbys & Birdie Calendars Open NH Flat Race for owner-trainer Richard Rowe and was given a patient ride by 3lb claimer Tabitha Worsley before taking closer order on the home turn. The five-year-old finished strongly on the all-weather surface to get up and beat The Glen Rovers by a neck, with Rowe insisting afterwards that her performance was not a complete surprise. “We’ve always thought a little bit of her, I half mentioned to my owners that she was for sale and I didn’t really get any takers,” he said.

“I thought I’d run her and find out whether her work at home added up on the racecourse and sure enough it did, so I was very pleased, as quite often it goes the other way. “She’s not a flashy work-horse, but she’s a very honest filly and as long as they try, you’ve got a chance, haven’t you? “If she’d been fourth or fifth, I’d have been very happy with that, so the fact she’s gone and won is a bonus. I’m hoping someone might buy her now – every time the phone rings, I’m getting excited!” The Warren Greatrex-trained Theyseekhimthere was also a three-figure price for the Watch Off The Fence On attheraces.com EBF ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle, having finished tailed off on his only previous start in a Wetherby bumper in the spring. But with title-chasing Sean Bowen in the saddle, the five-year-old proved a completely different proposition, lunging late to deny New Order by a neck.

