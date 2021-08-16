Davy Russell poised for imminent riding return

The Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning rider has been on the sidelines since dislocating and fracturing vertebrae in a first-fence fall in the Munster National at Limerick in October aboard Doctor Duffy.

Russell, 42, has been working hard on his fitness for the prospect of renewing his association with trainer Gordon Elliott, whose six-month ban for bringing racing into disrepute ends on September 9.

“We’ve been putting a good old shift in now and it’s all coming together. We’re just waiting for a drop of rain for those better horses to come out,” he said.

“Me and Gordon work well together and he’s been a huge part of my career for a long time, so it’s great. I’ll be waiting to see what Gordon’s plan is and fit in with that.

“Fingers crossed I’ll be back as soon as possible. When the rain comes, and the ground is safe for those good horses to come out, we’ll be ready to rock.”