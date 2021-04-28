Horse Racing
Who could be the next Classic winner for Qatar Racing?

Flat horses to follow: OwnerDavid Redvers with five to follow for the 2021 season

By Oli Bell
07:36 · WED April 28, 2021

David Redvers - Racing Manager for Sheikh Fahad Al Thani's Qatar Racing - provides Oli Bell with five horses for whom he holds high hopes, including a long-term Oaks filly.

BATTLE OF THE NILE

He's a Havana Gold colt out of Gertrude Verse, in training with James Ferguson. He's a very likeable, workmanlike horse who is showing up nicely and expected to make his debut in May.

COERCION

She's a Kitten's Joy filly with James Fanshawe. She's a very likeable filly, a beautiful mover. I wouldn't expect her to be out early, but would be very hopeful that she will make her debut in the autumn and look like a smart filly for next year.

MOTION

Motion is a Frankel filly with John and Thady Gosden, she's out of Molly Malone who was a two-miler but a Group One winner at two miles in France. It amazes me that I'm even mentioning her at this stage and I thought that she would be a three-year-old, at best, but she goes extremely nicely and hope to see her in the autumn. We're living optimistically in the hope that she might be an Oaks filly.

FRANKLIN WILLIAM

He's by Frankel out of Kyoshi, who won the Albany Stakes for us. This horse is with Andrew Balding and looks very talented indeed.

SUNSTRIKE

Sunstrike is a Dark Angel filly out of Extricate and cost a good deal at the October sales. She's with John Gosden, goes nicely and looks quite precocious so we'd expect to see her out in June perhaps.

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

