Flat horses to follow: OwnerDavid Redvers with five to follow for the 2021 season

BATTLE OF THE NILE

He's a Havana Gold colt out of Gertrude Verse, in training with James Ferguson. He's a very likeable, workmanlike horse who is showing up nicely and expected to make his debut in May.

COERCION

She's a Kitten's Joy filly with James Fanshawe. She's a very likeable filly, a beautiful mover. I wouldn't expect her to be out early, but would be very hopeful that she will make her debut in the autumn and look like a smart filly for next year.

MOTION

Motion is a Frankel filly with John and Thady Gosden, she's out of Molly Malone who was a two-miler but a Group One winner at two miles in France. It amazes me that I'm even mentioning her at this stage and I thought that she would be a three-year-old, at best, but she goes extremely nicely and hope to see her in the autumn. We're living optimistically in the hope that she might be an Oaks filly.

FRANKLIN WILLIAM

He's by Frankel out of Kyoshi, who won the Albany Stakes for us. This horse is with Andrew Balding and looks very talented indeed.

SUNSTRIKE

Sunstrike is a Dark Angel filly out of Extricate and cost a good deal at the October sales. She's with John Gosden, goes nicely and looks quite precocious so we'd expect to see her out in June perhaps.