Winner of the Grade One Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow last season, Pipe’s charge went on to fill the runner-up spot in both the Triumph at Cheltenham and at Aintree in the spring.

He again had to make do with minor honours, but ran an excellent race in defeat, on his return to action when second to West Cork in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham last month.

Adagio was well fancied to go one better back at Prestbury Park last weekend, but missed out after suffering a minor setback.

Pipe said: “He’s progressing. I don’t know when he’ll be out next, but he’s progressing in the right direction.

“It was just a minor thing, but it unfortunately meant he had to miss that race.

“I wouldn’t have thought he’ll be ready in time for the Christmas Hurdle (at Kempton).

“We’ll get him right and see where we go. There’s not a lot of options, but that’s where we are.”