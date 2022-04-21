The five-year-old has won three of his nine starts over hurdles for the Pond House yard and been runner-up on another five occasions.

However, he was beaten 15 lengths by Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham when eighth of 10 and Pipe knows Adagio will have to find marked improvement to trouble the mare at Punchestown in next Friday’s Grade One event.

Pipe said: “The plan is to run. There is lots of prize money on offer. He goes there a relatively fresh horse and obviously Honeysuckle is the one they all have to beat. The prize money means we will give it a go.”