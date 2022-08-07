The Sky Bet Melrose Handicap at York is the next port of call for David Menuisier’s ever-improving Caius Chorister, having brought up a five-timer in style at Goodwood.

The daughter of Golden Horn was a maiden when making her fifth career start at Yarmouth in May, but has been unbeaten since and showed plenty of tenacity in the hands of Benoit De La Sayette to pull out extra on the Sussex Downs most recently. Having improved just shy of 40lb since beginning her winning sequence, Menuisier is keen to test the waters over 14 furlongs by stepping the filly up in trip on the Knavesmire later this month. Caius Chorister has also been handed a speculative entry for the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in case the game three-year-old keeps defying expectation, despite the handler admitting that is just a dream at this stage. “She is a big star, I wish I had a few more like her in the stable, she’s exceptional really,” said Menuisier.