Part of the reason may be that all his three races to date have been in France, but his form stacks up well given he was not beaten far in the Group Two Prix Greffulhe last time out.

Andre Fabre used the Saint-Cloud race as a stepping stone to Epsom glory with Pour Moi in 2011 and when Menuisier’s Lionel won the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood last week, he stated he did not regret taking that colt out of the Derby because he had the winner at home.

“I had my tongue in cheek when I said I had the Derby winner at home, but he’s not a 66-1 shot, that’s all I know,” said the Pulborough handler.

“If he handles the track he will run a big race. His fractions in his last race were exceedingly fast if you look at the statistics of the race. He covered the last three furlongs in 34.71 (seconds), which is very fast for a big horse like him.

“He’s a bit like Lionel in that he wants pace in his race and he was beaten by the slow early pace. He’s a very decent horse.

“I won’t be going there with my head down, I promise that. The Greffulhe was a good race, we finished next to the filly who was talked of as being very good (Agave) and he ran green as well.

“That day he showed me two things, that he needs pace and he wants a mile and a half – to me there’s only one race that springs to mind and that is why we are doing it."

Sir Bob Parker was nibbled at in the Derby betting on Wednesday with bet365 cutting him from 66-1 into 40s while Sky Bet are as low as 33s.