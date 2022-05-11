The David Menuisier-trained Siyouni colt was beaten two and three-quarter lengths by Onesto in the Group Two Prix Greffulhe at Saint-Cloud as he attempted to follow up last month’s Chantilly win.

Cristian Demuro’s mount tracked the pace in the 10-and-a-half furlong event, but dropped to third in the final 100 yards and connections of the Michael Watt-owned colt felt he could have finished closer to the winner.

Despite all of his three runs coming on the other side of the English Channel, Menuisier believes there is still a chance he will make his British debut in the Epsom Classic, for which he is a general 50/1 chance.

“He ran really well,” said the Pulborough handler. “I was really pleased. I don’t think the race was run to suit.

“If he had made more use of him then he would have been better. To me, he should have finished closer than he did. I think he also showed he will be better over further.

“There is nothing set in stone, but there is a chance we might give him a go in the Derby, should he be well or what have you.

“When you look at the results of the sectional times, you know how the horse could be, so I am very pleased with the horse, but I was frustrated with the way the race was run.

“It was part of the plan to let him stride on. It’s OK. I would rather be effective on D-Day rather than in a trial. Trials are there to try things.”