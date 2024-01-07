Datsalrightgino firmly in the mix for big spring targets

The eight-year-old benefited from a masterful Gavin Sheehan ride to win one of the season’s biggest prizes at Newbury in early December and he has justifiably been given an entry for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

His credentials for the blue riband are likely to be tested further on his next start, with a couple of recognised Gold Cup trials under consideration.

Datsalrightgino is also a 33/1 shot for the Randox Grand National, which is not being ruled out by his trainer Jamie Snowden.

He said: “It will be the Cotswold Chase or the Denman, they would be the two races for him depending on how he is and the ground at the time.

“Obviously he’s got an entry in the Gold Cup and we’ll put an entry in the Grand National as well.

“He still thinks he’s the king!”