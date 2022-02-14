The rider was banned for 18 months, with three months suspended, after being found to have engaged in conduct at the track, online and in the weighing room that was prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of racing following an independent disciplinary panel hearing in December.

Dunne lodged his appeal against both the findings of the disciplinary panel and the penalty imposed on January 20, with the appeal hearing set for March 30.

The rider is currently suspended from December 10, 2021 until March 9, 2023 inclusive.