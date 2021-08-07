Ascot's Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup review

Tis Marvellous and Kevin Stott got the Rest of the World off to a winning start in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot.

The field for the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash split in two with King Of Stars and Sean Levey leading a larger group on the far side while Aplomb led the smaller group on the stands' side.

There was very little to choose between the two sides with course specialist Tis Marvellous (9/2 joint-favourite) bursting through on the far side and he was called the winner by the judge after a short wait, edging out Desert Safari and Magical Spirit who finished strongly on the other side of the track.

The winning jockey told ITV Racing: "Brilliant, what a start! Got a lovely lead, me and Sean (Levey) went over there with a bit of a plan. He's such an easy ride, such a kind horse. Bit of a push button for me to be honest.

"Got a nice lead, sit as long as possible and everything went brilliantly."

Clive Cox trains the evergreen seven-year-old and added: "The old adage, horses for courses, he loves it here and knows his way around.

"He's a very special horse, very pleased to have him and he's been an absolute star all the way. He gives me a lot of pride and still has as much appetite for the task as ever.

"I thought he was more than a short-head in front but when I saw the slow-mo I was very worried.

"My other runners would both prefer drier ground and I'm hoping it stays dry for the rest of the day; I'll talk to the owners and see."

After the first race, the Rest of the World were in the lead with 18 points, one ahead of Great Britain while Ireland picked up 5 points and the Ladies drew a blank.