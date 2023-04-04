Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Grand National
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sire Du Berlais (right) wins the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle
Dashel Drasher (yellow cap) was second past the post in the Stayers' Hurdle

Dashel Drasher team win appeal against Stayers' Hurdle demotion

By Molly Hunter
13:10 · TUE April 04, 2023

Connections of Dashel Drasher have won their appeal against the decision of the local stewards to demote him from second place to third in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

An inquiry held immediately after the race considered the Jeremy Scott-trained gelding to have drifted significantly left over the final hurdle, hindering Gordon Elliott’s third-placed Teahupoo and causing him to lose vital ground.

That finding was appealed by those connected to Dashel Drashel and their case was agreed upon by an independent British Horseracing Authority panel, who reversed the decision and reinstated the horse into second place.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING