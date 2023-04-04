Connections of Dashel Drasher have won their appeal against the decision of the local stewards to demote him from second place to third in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

An inquiry held immediately after the race considered the Jeremy Scott-trained gelding to have drifted significantly left over the final hurdle, hindering Gordon Elliott’s third-placed Teahupoo and causing him to lose vital ground. That finding was appealed by those connected to Dashel Drashel and their case was agreed upon by an independent British Horseracing Authority panel, who reversed the decision and reinstated the horse into second place.

