Dashel Drasher wins the Betfair Ascot Chase

Dashel Drasher heading for Winter Million Chase at Lingfield

By Ashley Iveson
12:54 · THU January 13, 2022

Dashel Drasher will head for the Winter Million Chase at Lingfield after connections decided against an outing at Kempton on Saturday.

A winner over hurdles at Newbury on his latest appearance, Jeremy Scott’s stable star looked set to return to the lager obstacles in the Grade Two Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase.

But Scott has had a change of heart and will instead target the nine-year-old at Lingfield’s £150,000 feature on Sunday week.

He said: “We decided we’d wait for the race at Lingfield next Sunday. Master Tommytucker is doing the same, I believe.

“I just felt that over two and a half (miles) this weekend, while the ground will be on the soft side, it will not be as wet as we’d like.

“It could be desperate ground at Lingfield, of course, but it’s looking fairly dry ahead of next weekend and we decided we’d rather go there and run over two-six.”

