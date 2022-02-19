Jeremy Scott is confident Dashel Drasher will put up a staunch defence of his crown in Saturday’s Betfair Ascot Chase.

The nine-year-old has been successful on four of his previous five visits to the Berkshire circuit, enjoying a Grade One breakthrough in this two-mile-five-furlong contest 12 months ago. He suffered his first Ascot defeat when third behind Lostintranslation in November, since when he has won over hurdles at Newbury and been narrowly denied in the inaugural Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield. Scott issued an upbeat report on his stable star’s well-being on Wednesday morning, telling Sky Sports Racing: “He’s actually really good. We got the vet in this morning and had him checked over, scoped him and everything seems hunky-dory, so it’s all systems go.

