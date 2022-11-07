Dashel Drasher could remain over hurdles if the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot on November 19 comes too quickly following his winning reappearance at Aintree on Saturday.

Reverting to the smaller obstacles, Jeremy Scott’s stable star took full advantage of the early exit of Brewin’upastorm to gamely see off Voix Du Reve over two and a half miles on Merseyside. Ascot has been a happy hunting ground for Dashel Drasher throughout his career and a return to the Berkshire track in February for the Grade One Ascot Chase, which the nine-year-old won in 2021, remains his main aim this season. Although having shown he can run to a high level over both hurdles and fences, the Holworthy Farm handler has plenty of options open as he plots Dashel Dasher’s path to that contest.