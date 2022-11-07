Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Breeders Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Dashel Drasher wins the Betfair Ascot Chase
Dashel Drasher wins the Betfair Ascot Chase

Dashel Drasher could stay over hurdles

By Adam Morgan
11:45 · MON November 07, 2022

Dashel Drasher could remain over hurdles if the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot on November 19 comes too quickly following his winning reappearance at Aintree on Saturday.

Reverting to the smaller obstacles, Jeremy Scott’s stable star took full advantage of the early exit of Brewin’upastorm to gamely see off Voix Du Reve over two and a half miles on Merseyside.

Ascot has been a happy hunting ground for Dashel Drasher throughout his career and a return to the Berkshire track in February for the Grade One Ascot Chase, which the nine-year-old won in 2021, remains his main aim this season.

Although having shown he can run to a high level over both hurdles and fences, the Holworthy Farm handler has plenty of options open as he plots Dashel Dasher’s path to that contest.

World Cup guide button - DELETE CAPTION

“It was a good result and a bit unlike him to win first time out,” said Scott. “It was probably helped by Brewin’upastorm departing but I thought he was very tough.

“The first sort of target would be the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot but that might come a bit soon. Otherwise, we might step him up to three miles over hurdles to see how he fares. He has performed to a reasonable level over hurdles so it’s quite nice having that option.

“Ultimately I imagine the main target would be the Grade One chase at Ascot in February (Ascot Chase), it’s just getting our timings right for that really.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING