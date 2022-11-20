Daryl Jacob’s visit to Punchestown on Sunday was rewarded with a taking victory aboard Nusret in the John Lynch Carpets 3-Y-O Hurdle.
A Curragh maiden winner who was sixth in the Melrose at York in the summer, the Joseph O’Brien-trained three-year-old is now a good looking jumps prospect for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.
He quickened up nicely in the closing stages to readily account for Morning Soldier by six lengths, and his rider feels the 5/2 winner has a bright future.
“I sat on him in Joseph’s as a two-year-old and I said when I got to the top that he would make a fine jumper. Little did I know he was going to end up going jumping,” said Jacob.
“He’s always shown a nice attitude to schooling, I’ve schooled him a couple of times at Joseph’s.
“When he won at the Curragh I really liked him and thought it was a really good performance. I thought he could be quite nice over hurdles.
“I’m sure they’ll have a nice race in mind for him now, there are a couple of good races over here at Christmas time.
“It was a nice performance, there were some nice horses in that race today. He’s done it very nicely, travelled around great and jumped great.”
Nusret was introduced at 20/1 with Betfair and Paddy Power for the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.
