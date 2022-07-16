I was absolutely delighted to win the last at Cartmel on Saturday on Redwood Queen. It means I’ve now ridden a winner at every track in the UK.

It feels like a fantastic achievement having been riding here for over 20 years. Catterick was the second last track to tick off – which I did two years ago via a spare ride – and since then I’ve targeted Cartmel.

It’s not a course my owners or trainers usually have runners at being primarily a summer venue and I hadn’t been there much over the years but that changed!

It’s been a frustrating wait but I bumped into trainer Noel Kelly at Hexham one day and he said he’d find me a winner up there and he was true to his word.

I have to thank him and my agents, Dave Roberts who was so good to me for so long, and Sam Stronge ,who has been working tirelessly for me since.

There’s thanks too to all the owners and trainers who have supported me over the years – and of course the horses for getting me to this point.

It was a very special feeling passing the line on Redwood Queen and one I will remember for some time.