The jockey fell at the first fence on the Nicky Henderson-trained seven-year-old before receiving a kick from another horse in the three-mile handicap.

He was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance from the Berkshire course.

After arriving home soon after midnight on Saturday, the rider said on Sunday: "It's nice to be home but it's broken - they've confirmed a fracture in the hip - and I'm going to see a specialist on Monday or Tuesday and I'll know a bit more after that in terms of how bad it is.

"It was the horse who came up behind who got me, Caribean Boy actually jumped the fence quite well, he just knuckled on landing and that was it basically.

"So it'll be Christmas at home with the family this year - I won't be back before then that's for sure. So there's something to look forward to.

"I'd like to thank all of the well-wishers and everyone who has been in touch via text, social media and every other way of contacting me.

"I also can't speak highly enough of all the doctors and the ambulance crew who saw to me yesterday."