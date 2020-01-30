Daryl Jacob reflects on Festival Trials Day and looks ahead to his weekend rides

Daryl Jacob looks ahead to his weekend rides
Daryl Jacob looks ahead to his weekend rides
Daryl Jacob · Jockey
Last Updated
13:31 · January 30, 2020 · 4 min read

The top jockey reflects on the action from Festival Trials Day and looks ahead to his weekend rides - including Call Me Lord at Sandown.

I was chuffed to bits with Bristol De Mai’s run in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase on Saturday. He felt really good and jumped and travelled super through the race. It was one of the best performances of his career around Cheltenham.

He felt fantastic and while I was gutted on the day to be beaten, I do think the winner, Santini, is a major Magners Gold Cup contender. We’ve pulled a long way clear of the Ladbrokes Trophy winner and a 165 rated horse having gone a nice gallop all the way.

Two out I thought we’d win – and even at the last too – but he hasn’t just quite got up the hill as I was hoping he would. He’s in the Gold Cup and Ryanair in March and if it came up very soft at the Festival we might be tempted to drop down in trip for the latter. On good ground the Gold Cup might be his race. The weather will play a big part in deciding his target.

Bristol De Mai duels with Santini
Bristol De Mai duels with Santini

L’Ami Serge ran okay in the Cleeve but he’s never really got up the hill at Cheltenham with me and the proved the case again. For whatever reason it just finds him out. He won’t be back there in March – we’re aiming at the Grade One two-and-a-half mile hurdle at Aintree which feels like the right target, maybe with a run en-route.

Monte Cristo had his first start for us in the JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial. He’s a big, tall, baby of a horse and one with a really nice future. He was a little green out in front and conditions probably didn’t play to his strengths. He gave me a nice feel though and there’s plenty more to come as he strengthens up.

I head to Catterick for two rides on Friday and both would have claims.

Guena Des Mottes was too keen for me at Musselburgh last time and we’ll change tactics here. The plan is to drop him in and take our time. Hopefully he’ll improve in the Racing To School Juvenile Hurdle as he has some strong form in France.

Quart De Garde is another who very keen on his last run. If he settles better he’d have a big chance in the racingtv.com Maiden Hurdle.

I have a nice book of rides at Sandown on Saturday with Call Me Lord the headline act in the Betway Contenders Hurdle. It looks a really nice stepping stone to the Unibet Champion Hurdle for him and in such an open year it would be nice to see him book his place.

Call Me Lord (right) winning the International
Call Me Lord (right) winning the International

The form of his win in the International at Cheltenham looks solid and none of the favourites have laid down a significant marker yet ahead of this race – and of course the Irish Champion.

I schooled Delire D’Estruval on Wednesday and he seemed in good form. He ran a nice race here on his last start and the more rain the better for him ahead of the Betway Casino Handicap Chase.

I couldn't do the weight on Echiquier in the Betway Heroes Hurdle. It would have been a struggle and I wanted to be at my very best for the other good rides I have. Tom Bellamy should enjoy a good spin on him as he’s been running well and will handle the ground.

Dragon D’Estruval ran in the void London National here. Jumping the last of the Railway Fences I thought we had a real chance but he didn’t get home over three miles five. We dropped him to three at Ludlow next time and he was much more at ease at the trip. I do think the handicapper was harsh in raising him seven pounds for that which won’t make life easy in the Betway Masters Handicap Chase. He wouldn’t want the ground to get very heavy.

On Sunday I have a couple of rides at Musselburgh.

Goa Lil won nicely at Kempton last time. He’s settling in his races nicely now and I was very happy with him there. He goes into the bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle as one of the top-rated horse in the races. He’s in good form, ground and track should suit and he should have a big chance.

Fred draws clear under Barry Geraghty
Fred draws clear under Barry Geraghty

I’m looking forward to getting back on Fred in the bet365 Scottish Supreme Novices' Hurdle. I missed out when he won at Kempton over Christmas under Barry Geraghty. He fleetingly looked tapped for toe turning in there but stayed on very nicely to win well.

He has a rating of 138 which seems fair and this looks a competitive race looking at the entries. He goes there in good form, I schooled him on Thursday and we think he’s improved again since Kempton.

Valtor won’t take up his engagement on the card. He’s being aimed at the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase at Cheltenham. He’s had a practice over telegraph poles at home and we’ll head to Prestbury Park next week to have a look at the hedges there.

Rachael Blackmore on the turf after Aspire Tower's fall1

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 2h
Check out the latest daily racing preview2

Sunday's racing preview

French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.

Last updated 15m
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown3

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1m
Sporting Life's NAP of the day4

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 11m
Faugheen on his way to victory at Leopardstown5

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 6m

Rachael Blackmore on the turf after Aspire Tower's fall1

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 2h
Check out the latest daily racing preview2

Sunday's racing preview

French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.

Last updated 15m
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown3

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1m
Sporting Life's NAP of the day4

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 11m
Faugheen on his way to victory at Leopardstown5

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 6m

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 11m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 31m
