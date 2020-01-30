Daryl Jacob reflects on Festival Trials Day and looks ahead to his weekend rides

The top jockey reflects on the action from Festival Trials Day and looks ahead to his weekend rides - including Call Me Lord at Sandown.

I was chuffed to bits with Bristol De Mai’s run in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase on Saturday. He felt really good and jumped and travelled super through the race. It was one of the best performances of his career around Cheltenham. He felt fantastic and while I was gutted on the day to be beaten, I do think the winner, Santini, is a major Magners Gold Cup contender. We’ve pulled a long way clear of the Ladbrokes Trophy winner and a 165 rated horse having gone a nice gallop all the way. Two out I thought we’d win – and even at the last too – but he hasn’t just quite got up the hill as I was hoping he would. He’s in the Gold Cup and Ryanair in March and if it came up very soft at the Festival we might be tempted to drop down in trip for the latter. On good ground the Gold Cup might be his race. The weather will play a big part in deciding his target.

Bristol De Mai duels with Santini

L’Ami Serge ran okay in the Cleeve but he’s never really got up the hill at Cheltenham with me and the proved the case again. For whatever reason it just finds him out. He won’t be back there in March – we’re aiming at the Grade One two-and-a-half mile hurdle at Aintree which feels like the right target, maybe with a run en-route. Monte Cristo had his first start for us in the JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial. He’s a big, tall, baby of a horse and one with a really nice future. He was a little green out in front and conditions probably didn’t play to his strengths. He gave me a nice feel though and there’s plenty more to come as he strengthens up. I head to Catterick for two rides on Friday and both would have claims. Guena Des Mottes was too keen for me at Musselburgh last time and we’ll change tactics here. The plan is to drop him in and take our time. Hopefully he’ll improve in the Racing To School Juvenile Hurdle as he has some strong form in France. Quart De Garde is another who very keen on his last run. If he settles better he’d have a big chance in the racingtv.com Maiden Hurdle. I have a nice book of rides at Sandown on Saturday with Call Me Lord the headline act in the Betway Contenders Hurdle. It looks a really nice stepping stone to the Unibet Champion Hurdle for him and in such an open year it would be nice to see him book his place.

Call Me Lord (right) winning the International

The form of his win in the International at Cheltenham looks solid and none of the favourites have laid down a significant marker yet ahead of this race – and of course the Irish Champion. I schooled Delire D’Estruval on Wednesday and he seemed in good form. He ran a nice race here on his last start and the more rain the better for him ahead of the Betway Casino Handicap Chase. I couldn't do the weight on Echiquier in the Betway Heroes Hurdle. It would have been a struggle and I wanted to be at my very best for the other good rides I have. Tom Bellamy should enjoy a good spin on him as he’s been running well and will handle the ground. Dragon D’Estruval ran in the void London National here. Jumping the last of the Railway Fences I thought we had a real chance but he didn’t get home over three miles five. We dropped him to three at Ludlow next time and he was much more at ease at the trip. I do think the handicapper was harsh in raising him seven pounds for that which won’t make life easy in the Betway Masters Handicap Chase. He wouldn’t want the ground to get very heavy. On Sunday I have a couple of rides at Musselburgh. Goa Lil won nicely at Kempton last time. He’s settling in his races nicely now and I was very happy with him there. He goes into the bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle as one of the top-rated horse in the races. He’s in good form, ground and track should suit and he should have a big chance.

Fred draws clear under Barry Geraghty