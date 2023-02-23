Top jockey Daryl Jacob said goodbye to one of his favourite horses as Bristol De Mai retired this week but he gets to ride another with Sceau Royal in action on Sunday.

It's been a quiet week for me but things are getting busier over the next few days with some nice rides around the country including Kempton on Saturday and then Sceau Royal on Sunday... Friday ROGUE QUEEN – 5.15 Warwick

First up I'm at Warwick on Friday for one ride on Rogue Queen in the bumper. She ran well at this track on her first run and she’s a nice mare, she was very green that day and I thought she did really well to gallop strongly through the line considering she was so green. She’s taken a step forward since then and I think she’ll handle the ground again, ideally she’d probably want a bit more give but she’ll be fine on better conditions. She’s a nice mare to look forward to whenever she goes hurdling and she’s got a good opportunity to get a win on the board on Friday.

Saturday NUSRET – 1.50 Kempton

The Grade 2 Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle looks a hot race but there is plenty in my lad’s favour. Right-handed, good ground, Kempton, it all looks ideal for him. We’re very happy with him at home and he’s a good traveller, so we’re really looking forward to him I’ve always liked him. JJ Slevin schooled him over five hurdles on Wednesday and he went really nicely, he’s done very well since his last run. This is the sort of ground he’s been waiting for and hopefully this will be the launchpad for a really good spring. WILL CARVER – 4.10 Kempton

I schooled this horse on Thursday morning and he’s a lovely a horse, a nice jumper. He’s had a long time off the track and Nico de Boinville rides stablemate Scarpia in the same race so I’m on this fellow. It may well be that he comes on for the run but he doesn’t look badly handicapped on his old form as he was a wide-margin winner at Kempton and Perth on this sort of ground so hopefully I’ve picked up a nice spare.

Sunday

Sceau Royal prefers hurdles these days and he runs over them on Sunday

SCEAU ROYAL – 2.30 Fontwell

With Bristol De Mai now retired Sceau Royal is another legend still going and he goes for the Grade 2 National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell on Sunday. I worked him at Alan King’s on Wednesday and after a really nice piece of work coming back from the gallops he’s jig-jogged and thrown himself around like a lunatic, like he’s three-years-old or something. It shows he’s still got a huge appetite for the game and he’s in cracking form, he came out of Ireland really well. I think he prefers jumping hurdles better than fences these days and this looks a good spot for him, stepping back up in trip on decent ground. You need a sharp whizzy type of horse around Fontwell and he’s got all those credentials, so hopefully we can get another W on his C.V.