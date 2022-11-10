Our columnist has been riding plenty of winners this week while he has some good rides at Cheltenham and Wetherby to look forward to, as well.

It’s been a great week, the horses are running well and they seem to be winning what would be ‘their’ Gold Cup races if that makes sense. They’ve started off well and they’ve a few ‘Ws’ next to their names, which was important for a horse like CALL ME LORD who has been such a good servant. He won the Pertemps Qualifier down at Kempton on Monday and it was perfect for him. He’d dropped down the handicap, we changed tactics a little bit and it paid off. It was a conscious decision to make the running. There wasn’t a lot of pace in the race, I spoke to Anthony Bromley about it beforehand and he and Nicky Henderson were happy to leave it up to me.

The following day I rode another winner for Nicky on IMPULSIVE ONE who landed the two-mile handicap hurdle at Huntingdon. I thought he was good. That’s his type of race; flat track, two miles, good ground, where they go a good gallop in front and slightly come back to him. That’s what he wants. He wants two and a half, really, but he doesn’t give himself the chance to get two and a half. They don’t go quick enough for him. A fast-run two miles is ideal. He’ll find it tougher up in grade, but we’re delighted with him to come back with a win in what can be a tough season for a four-year-old turning five. It was a good day at Huntingdon as I won the bumper with Rae Guest’s KUTAIBA, who is a lovely, big, strong daughter of Golden Horn. I was impressed by her. She’s got a lovely long stride. I don’t know what the race was in behind, but I loved her attitude and the way she went about her business. She could be very smart and I think she’s off to the sales in December.

Daryl Jacob is all smiles after guiding Call Me Lord home in front at Kempton on Monday

Weekend rides Cheltenham Friday HEREDITARY RULE – 2.20 Cheltenham

Just one ride for me at Cheltenham this weekend, but it’s a good one. I could’ve ridden Tuddenham Green at Cheltenham on Saturday, but I managed to get five rides up at Wetherby so it was a bit of a no-brainer to head north really. As for Hereditary Rule, I won on him at Ayr and he’s been in fine form since, winning at Cartmel over fences and then at Downpatrick over hurdles last time out. The SSS Super Alloys Novices’ Handicap Chase has a history of throwing up a good horse – Dynaste, Finian’s Oscar and Protektorat have won it in recent years – but it looks to have cut up a little this time around and my horse has a great chance. He likes good ground, he likes jumping, touch wood he was very assured over his obstacles at Ayr, and he’s trained by an excellent trainer in John McConnell, so hopefully he will go well.

Wetherby Saturday REVASSER – 12.08 Wetherby

My ‘agent’ Nico de Boinville got me a few of my Wetherby rides so I’ve had to drive him to Market Rasen on Thursday and buy him coffee and breakfast. You don’t get anything for free these days. Revasser runs in the opening novices’ hurdle for Lucy Wadham and he’d have a chance if he improves on his Huntingdon run last time where he was hampered at a crucial stage. MORIKO DE VASSY – 12.43 Wetherby

In the novices’ handicap chase I ride Moriko De Vassy for Tom Symonds and he’s having his first go over fences. He’s bred to jump a fence and he travelled well when recovering from a heavy fall to win at Doncaster under Aidan Coleman last season, so hopefully his opening mark is a fair one. KADEX – 1.18 Wetherby

Kadex looks a work in progress in the handicap hurdle over the extended 2m3f. His French form doesn’t look bad, he got a couple of wins out there, but he was pulled up on his British debut at Worcester last month. He seemed to jump to his left under Bryony Frost, so hopefully I can get him enjoying it around here and we’ll see what happens if he travels into the race. MATATA – 2.28 Wetherby

Matata’s a nice horse in the All Steels Trading Introductory Hurdle for Nigel Twiston-Davies. He won nicely at Fakenham and I think Wetherby is a track that will suit him. It will be interesting to see where we are with him on Saturday, to see the next stage in his progress. It’s a tough race and if he can manage to win it we’ve probably got a smart horse on our hands. I think he’ll get better with racing. He did a lot of things wrong at Fakenham but he was still better than I expected and Wetherby will be a much better track for him. He needs a lot of education, he needs to relax and do things properly. ISSAM – 3.03 Wetherby