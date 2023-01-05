Our columnist has had three winners this week including a Willie Mullins-trained Cheltenham hopeful, while he looks ahead to his weekend rides at Newcastle and Chepstow.

James Du Berlais impresses after absence It’s been a good couple of days for me on the track and it was great to win aboard Willie Mullins’ James Du Berlais at Fairyhouse after 20 months off in the McInerney Beginners Chase. He jumped well, travelled great, was very fresh and keen, he was keen for the first two miles of that race. I think it was just the excitement of getting out and about on the track. We were very happy he came out of the race nicely, it should’ve knocked the freshness out of him and hopefully he’ll be a much more relaxed horse next time out. I don’t know where that will be, but I think he’ll be versatile trip-wise. I rode him in a Champion Hurdle and he’s done a lot of racing over two and a half in France, while he ran in a Stayers’ Hurdle at Punchestown, too. It’s just good to get him back winning straight away after the time off. He’s only seven despite the break and this was a really encouraging fencing debut, so onwards and upwards with him.

Worth trip up to Ayr for deadly double It was great to get a double up at Ayr and Gold Cup Bailly is now three from three over fences. I thought it was his best performance yet, he felt really good. I was happy all the way, he jumped, travelled and got into a lovely rhythm, it was his most stylish performance to date. There’s a race at Haydock for him the same day Bristol De Mai is due to run. L Anamour won the maiden hurdle and was very good. He travelled and jumped extremely well and in time I think he might want want two and a half miles. I probably got to the front on him half a mile sooner than I’d have liked, he got a little bit idle going to the last. He popped that and once I gave him a little squeeze he picked up really nicely. It was a pleasing performance.

Saturday Rides O’TOOLE – 1.23 Newcastle

We thought a lot of O’Toole when we first got him, thinking he might be a really good horse. He’s disappointed us a little, but we’re hoping fences might rekindle his promise. He split Kilcruit and Sir Gerhard in the Grade 1 bumper at Punchestown earlier in his career. He’s a big strong animal and hopefully fences bring out the best in him. ARTISTE D’AINAY – 2.33 Newcastle

He felt like a lovely horse when I rode him to be third at Naas behind a very good one of ours in Impaire Et Passe. He was a little bit gassy over the first couple of hurdles but then settled into the race really nicely. He jumped well enough but made a few novicey mistakes. I like this horse and he could develop in time to be quite nice. BLEU D’ENFER – 3.08 Newcastle

This is a nice horse, he came from point to points and he jumps well enough. He can be a little bit keen and he’ll probably want a little bit of cover, he needs to relax into the job a little better than in the past. A track like Newcastle should suit him well. If he runs like he did when second in Punchestown two starts ago he’d have every chance.

Sunday Rides HIPOP DES ONGRAIS – 1.40 Chepstow

An improving horse, still fractionally weak, he’ll be a lovely horse in one or two years time. I was impressed with the way he did it at Fontwell last time out, that’s probably not an ideal track for him. A nice galloping track like Chepstow should suit him better and he’s a horse with a future. KNOCKANORE – 3.40 Chepstow