Daryl Jacob is flying over to Ireland to ride Nusret at Leopardstown on Boxing Day as Joseph O'Brien's horse bids to enhance his Triumph Hurdle claims.

Nusret heads festive rides I’m going over to Leopardstown on Boxing Day to ride NUSRET in the Grade 2 Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle and I’m really looking forward to it. Sceau Royal will miss the Christmas Hurdle and go for the Relkeel at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day instead, so that paved the way for me to go over to Ireland to ride Joseph O’Brien’s horse. I worked Nusret around the Curragh the other day and I really liked what I felt, he’s a lovely horse and it’ll be nice to see where he ranks in the juvenile pecking order this year.

I’m hoping he’ll be there or thereabouts and I’m also looking forward to being at Leopardstown on Boxing Day, I haven’t been to this card for many years. It looks a great race with Lossiemouth in there and whoever wins will be clear favourite for the Triumph, so hopefully there’s a big Cheltenham market move for Nusret. As for the rest of the festive period I’m not sure where I’ll be riding just yet. I could possibly be at Wetherby on the 27th, then Doncaster for Zambella and Haydock for Good Boy Bobby, but we’ll see how the entries play out in the coming days.

Nusret wins the juvenile hurdle at Punchestown

Exciting times for the Double Green My bosses Simon Munir and Isaac Souede are having a great time of things at the moment and they witnessed two of their Irish-based stars win impressively in the week. On Tuesday IMPAIRE ET PASSE won by 18 lengths in a maiden hurdle at Naas on his jumping debut and he couldn’t have been any more impressive under Paul Townend. Almost every other horse on that card finished really tired but he just picked up from the last and put the race to bed very impressively, no horse finished better than him on the day. He’s a hugely exciting horse and he could be one for either the Sky Bet Supreme or the Ballymore, a lot of it will depend on what Willie Mullins has got in those divisions.

EL FABIOLO ran away with me at Willie’s the previous week and he put in a terrific display on his chasing debut for Paul at Fairyhouse on Wednesday. He was perhaps a bit fresh at some of his jumps, he galloped into one or two, but that was probably down to freshness and the excitement of getting out at the racecourse. The time was good, there was a handicap on the same card over the same distance the very next race and El Fabiolo, carrying more weight, beat that time by six seconds. Paul took no prisoners with a good gallop and he just kept going, while to beat Colonel Mustard, a 143-rated horse, by 19 lengths on the bridle, is hugely exciting. I think there’s loads of improvement to come from him.

