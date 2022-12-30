Daryl Jacob reflects on Zambella's Doncaster win and looks ahead to weekend rides at Uttoxeter and Fairyhouse.

Fresh off the back of picking up a Grade One win on Blue Lord at Leopardstown, it was great to be able to win Doncaster's Listed Mares' Chase again aboard Zambella on Thursday. She's a great mare, just a dream to ride and she wears her heart on her sleeve at home on the gallops and every time she goes to the racecourse. She was fourth in the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last season and I'd imagine she'll almost certainly be aimed at that race again. Whereas she was possibly just a little bit flat on the day last year, having run in January and February en route, we might just give her a slightly lighter campaign this time and look to run her once more before the Festival. I think there's a suitable target at Huntingdon for her but Nigel (Twiston-Davies) will make a plan and I definitely think she's in better form this year anyway. I think she's the best mare in Britain so we'll see what comes over from Ireland in the spring. Hopefully spacing out her races a bit more will help.

Weekend rides... GALUDON – 12.03 Uttoxeter (Saturday) He's been going well enough but was a bit disappointing when favourite at Chepstow last time. I'm sure the ground wasn't as soft as he'd like it on that occasion so hopefully there's plenty of rain around as he has some bumper form on heavy going in Ireland. HARRY'S HOTTIE - 1.08 Uttoxeter (Saturday) She won nicely at Plumpton on her comeback run and wasn't disgraced off a higher mark at Wincanton last time. She's gone up another pound which won't help but further improvement wouldn't come as much of a surprise. BLUE STELLO - 1.43 Uttoxeter (Saturday) I ride this one for the first time for Nicky (Henderson) and he looks quite promising based on his novice hurdle win at Warwick last November. He's had the time off but looks to be starting out at the right end of the handicap and he'll be fit enough to do himself justice. ROGUE QUEEN - 2.18 Uttoxeter (Saturday) She ran a very promising race first time out at Warwick last month. The winner has been beaten at a short price in a maiden hurdle since but it felt like a decent race on that day and I'd have though this filly will have learnt plenty from the outing, as a lot of Harry's (Whittington) do. She'll get two and a half miles in time but could be able to win one of these bumpers before going jumping. DASH OF BLUE - 2.53 Uttoxeter (Saturday) The last time I rode him he won a handicap hurdle at Southwell so we'll be hoping for something similar in this handicap chase. Getting back on a left-handed track might help after a lesser effort at Wincanton last time but he's an each-way chance in this big field. ART DECCO - 3.28 Uttoxeter (Saturday) Looking at all my rides on Saturday, I do think this could be one of my best chances. He went close to winning here earlier in the month and looks open to enough improvement to defy a 4lb rise. I've yet to ride him but I'm looking forward to it.