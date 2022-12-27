Daryl Jacob reflects on Blue Lord's Grade 1 win at Leopardstown where he 'felt in control the whole race' on the Willie Mullins-trained horse.

Blue Lord lights up Leopardstown BLUE LORD made my Christmas in the Grade 1 Paddy's Reward Club Chase at Leopardstown on Tuesday. He was very straightforward and it was a lovely Grade 1 to ride in. We went a nice even gallop all the way. Mark Walsh made a mistake at the first on Gentleman De Mee to my left and my fellow jumped it well, he just slightly nodded on landing. My horse has travelled really well the whole way, Chacun Pour Soi was on the outside and I thought he might make it, but Jeremys Flame and Captain Guinness ensured a real honest gallop. I could go wherever I wanted to go because I was travelling so well, I felt in control of the race a long way out. Because he won over 2m4f last time and we thought he may need that sort of trip this season, I thought I might get a bit tapped for toe from halfway, but not a bit of it.

He just travelled and jumped like a dream. He’s just getting better. He’s big and strong and matured, and while we thought he was very good at Clonmel he was better again here. Coming round the turn for home I had a target to aim for in Captain Guinness and that was helpful. I didn’t want to get there too soon, as sometimes when he hits the front he doesn’t do a lot. But actually he found plenty to the line today, I got there sooner than I wanted but he jumped the last very clean and galloped all the way to the line. I was only keeping him up to his work but he did it nicely and Willie was over the moon. The great thing about him now is we can go two or two-and-a-half depending on the circumstances. He’s versatile between those two trips and we’ll leave the plans up to Willie. You’d have to say he’s in the Champion Chase picture after that, though, so fingers crossed he keeps progressing. Personally, for me, a Grade 1 at Christmas is a proper Christmas present. It just goes to show all the hard work, all the flying over to Ireland to sit on these horses and ride work, riding out, all those hours you put in, it’s part of my job of course, but it makes it all worthwhile.

Blue Lord and Daryl Jacob power clear

Nusret needs better ground I was very happy with Nusret on Boxing Day in the Grade 2 Knight Frank Juvenile where he was third. I think the winner, Lossiemouth, is an absolute jet, so there was no shame in losing to her, and the ground was just a bit too soft for my lad. I’m not sure he’ll go the Triumph Hurdle route with him now, we might save him for some better ground and target Punchestown in the spring or something like that. I don’t think it was a bad performance giving two nice fillies weight and there are good races to be won with him. Upcoming Rides ISSAM – 2.35 Leicester (Wednesday)

He’s a nice horse, he ran well last time at Wetherby, he just needed the run. He’s a beautiful little horse and I’m looking forward to riding him in the two-mile handicap hurdle there, I’d say he’ll have an each-way chance. MORIKO DE VASSY – 12.45 Doncaster (Thursday)

He’s another talented horse for Tom Symonds, he finished second at Wetherby last time after making two absolute howlers in a novice handicap. He’s in a similar race at Doncaster on Thursday and if he improves his jumping hopefully off a low weight he can go well. ZAMBELLA – 3.10 Doncaster (Thursday)