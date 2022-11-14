Gavin Cromwell’s 10-year-old is a nine-time winner over timber and one of the 15 entries for the Grade One contest that has been dominated by Henry de Bromhead’s unbeaten superstar in recent seasons – with the County Meath-based handler under no illusions about the task at hand.

However, he will arrive at Fairyhouse unbeaten in three having rolled back the years in style in recent months. Since finishing second at Cork in July, he has advertised his versatility by scoring over varying distances to the tune of a combined 19 lengths.

And Darver Star – who was third to Epatante in the 2020 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham – will have a chance of picking up a share of the prize-money if continuing in the same vein on the first weekend of December.