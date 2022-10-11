Darver Star is set to take on the mighty Honeysuckle on his next start after continuing his resurgence with a wide-margin success in the Paddy Power Feel Like A Favourite Hurdle at Punchestown.

Just five runners went to post for the two-and-a-quarter-mile contest but it did not lack intrigue, with Darver Star – runner-up to Honeysuckle in the 2020 Irish Champion Hurdle and third in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham the following month – opposed by three-time Grade One winner Abacadabras. The Gordon Elliott-trained Abacadabras was the 4-6 favourite – dropping in class following a winless streak stretching back to the Aintree Hurdle 18 months ago. But with his confidence buoyed by a couple of low-key wins at Kilbeggan and Galway, Gavin Cromwell’s 5-4 shot Darver Star comprehensively won the battle.

The 10-year-old travelled well throughout in the hands of Keith Donoghue. Abacadabras, on the other hand, always appeared in top gear and following a couple of jumping errors was pulled up quickly before the home turn. Darver Star cruised alongside long-time leader Dollar Value early in the straight before readily extending seven and a half lengths clear. Typical Thomas came through to beat Dollar Value to second. A return to Fairyhouse for the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle – a race Honeysuckle has won in each of the past three seasons – appears next on the agenda for the winner. Donoghue said: “That was brilliant. He lost his form a bit but he’s coming back now and that was a great performance today. “He likes to take you along, but the whole way I was just going as quick as I wanted. When I came off the home bend, he came on to the bridle and he was away with me. He’s so genuine, he loves jumping and his confidence is really high at the minute. “I’d say he’ll aim high now and take on Honeysuckle in the Hatton’s Grace. He pushed her to half a length before and he’ll be going in there the fit horse with his confidence high. Don’t get me wrong Honeysuckle is unbelievable and if we finish second to her we’ll be delighted.”