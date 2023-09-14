Darnation cut for 1000 Guineas after lighting up day one of St Leger Festival at Doncaster

A review of day one of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster as Darnation landed the May Hill Stakes for Karl Burke in great style:
Karl Burke strengthened his grip on the juvenile fillies’ division when Darnation ran out a ready winner of the Betfred May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.
Fallen Angel had already stated her case to be the leading two-year-old filly when impressing in the Moyglare Stud Stakes in Ireland last weekend.
Now it appears one of her biggest rivals for top honours may be based in the same Leyburn yard in North Yorkshire after Darnation’s price for next year’s 1000 Guineas was halved from 20s to 10/1 by Coral.
Impressive in soft ground last time out in a Group Three at Goodwood, she had less questions to answer than most and when one of her market rivals, Ollie Sangster’s Romanova, got wound up going to post and ran keen in the early stages, there was one less to worry about.
See The Fire did follow Darnation through and looked a danger, but Clifford Lee was able to keep a bit up his sleeve and the 11/10 favourite bounded three lengths clear.
“They didn’t go quick and when I asked her, she quickened up really well for a few strides and then galloped on towards the line,” said Lee.
“She’s very good and I’d like to see her next year when she’s physically and mentally stronger.
“She handles that soft ground, she does stay very well and she does have a bit of boot about her as well, so we’ll see next year how we get on.”
Burke was not on track, but said: “She’s a classy filly, on that ground she’s very good. We’ll have to see how she is on quicker ground but she’s tough, she stays and she’s just very good.
“She’s not in the Fillies’ Mile but she is in the Prix Marcel Boussac. I haven’t spoken to the owners but she’d be more likely to get her ground in France.
“Who knows about next year? She’s not the biggest in the world, but she should strengthen up even if she doesn’t grow much and if she bumps into soft ground she could be anything.
“On fast ground Fallen Angel would be in front of her, but ground is the key to this filly.
“I was all set to come today but I had a busy morning and decided not to. They don’t run any faster for me being there!”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Room Service drifted from one side of the track to the other but still had enough in hand to beat 16 rivals in the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes at Doncaster.
Kevin Ryan’s youngster had finished third in a valuable nursery at York last time out behind Flying Childers-bound Zoulu Chief and was sent off 10/1 against the two big guns, Dragon Leader and Johannes Brahms.
Ridden by Tom Eaves, Room Service could be spotted still travelling well two furlongs out as William Buick tried to kick for home on Dragon Leader but whereas at York he sprinted clear of the field, the softer ground on this occasion blunted his finishing kick.
Room Service, a son of Kodi Bear, handled it fine, though, and despite hanging markedly from the far side of the track right over to the stands, he had enough momentum to fend off all challengers.
Eventual third Johannes Brahms briefly threatened but his run eventually petered out allowing Dragon Leader to get back up for second, beaten a comprehensive two and a quarter lengths.
Ryan said: “We thought the trip would suit and we were very hopeful he would go on the ground.
“He’s been maturing all year, we’ve been sort of taking it steady with him and it’s paying off now.
“Whether we run him again this year I don’t know, I’ll have to speak to connections. I’d say he’ll get a mile well next year.”
When asked whether he could be a 2000 Guineas contender, the trainer added: “He’s done nothing but improve all year, mentally and physically, and with improvement over the winter, who knows?
“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do this year really. He ran really well at York and after that we really felt coming here that the extra half-furlong would definitely suit him.
“We’re delighted with him and it’s was a great prize to win with him today.”
Clive Cox said of the runner-up: “I was very pleased, he’s had a wonderful campaign so far.
“He was not comfortable on the ground, which was apparent at halfway when William pulled his stick through, but he showed a great deal of courage in spite of the ground. He did actually drop back to fourth and then found again towards the line, which was very pleasing. I’m full of admiration for him.
“I think that was the hardest race he’s had so far and we’ll see how he comes back from here before we conclude that (whether he’ll run again this year).
“I’m so proud and pleased with the season he’s had so far and I look forward to seeing him back on a drier surface.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org