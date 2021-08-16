Darley Yorkshire Oaks preview & tips: Who will win Thursday's big race?

Recommended bet Eshaada to win in market without Snowfall

Snowfall should win the Darley Yorkshire Oaks. The market tells you that. She’s one of those remarkable Aidan O’Brien fillies who improve and thrive with racing, bouncing from a Musidora win here in May to a remarkable success in the Cazoo Oaks and more routine one in the Irish equivalent. She gets nine pounds from chief market rival Wonderful Tonight which could prove significant – as could the hard race David Menuisier’s filly had in the mud at Goodwood two weeks ago. There’s only a pound between the pair on weight-adjusted Timeform ratings and the + symbol is attached to the older mare suggests she may be capable of better.

But the ground at York – unless the weather forecast is completely wrong – is going to be no slower than good. With the hard race she had at the back of her mind it might pay to take on Wonderful Tonight in the market without Snowfall. She’s odds-in places and looks vulnerable. Albaflora is one option but she too ran in the Lilly Langtree at Goodwood. So the place to look is the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot.

