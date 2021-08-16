Darley Prix Morny report & reaction: Richard Fahey juvenile Perfect Power wins under Christophe Soumillon

Richard Fahey claimed Group One honours in France as Perfect Power scooted home to win the Darley Prix Morny at Deauville.

Fahey has always held the Ardad colt in the highest regard and felt the race wasn't run to suit when fifth behind Asymmetric in the Group Two Unibet Richmond Stakes at Goodwood last month. His unwavering faith was justified at Deauville as Christophe Soumillon brought the Norfolk Stakes winner from near the back of the pack to win by a length and a quarter going away. In a messy race overall, Soumillon had to bide his time inside the final couple of furlongs and briefly got into a bit of a barging match with Andre Fabre's Trident (14/1) - the eventual runner-up - but the 3/1 shot was only just going through the gears and ultimately powered home to win well. Third went to Alan King's Asymmetric who returned 4/1.

Fahey said: "I'm just delighted, it looked a very solid race there today. "Christophe gave him a very confident ride, it got tight for two strides or so but he came through it which was great. "It's been a frustrating enough year, but this is just what the doctor ordered, it's why we do it and why we're in the game. "He'll have a month off now and go to Middle Park. "He's quite powerful two-year-old, but he has a great mind. We've had no issues with him throughout really. "We'll stick to six furlongs at the moment as we've no need to change but I'd say he has every chance of staying the mile next year and the dam's side of his pedigree suggests he could. We're quite happy with six for now though." When asked if Sunday's win proves Perfect Power to be the best two-year-old in the country, the Malton trainer said: "I think so! Other people can have their opinions, but I think so anyway." Betfair cut the winner to 4/1 from 8s for the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 25, with Sky Bet going 25/1 from 100/1 for the 2000 Guineas next May.

