Matt Brocklebank looks ahead to Saturday's Group One Darley Dewhurst Stakes with a full guide to the 12 potential runners.
Saturday October 9, 2021
When & Where: 2.55 Newmarket
First prize: £298,507.26
TV: ITV1 & Racing TV
Has gone through the grades really nicely, culminating in a hard-fought victory on his first try at Group One level in Sunday's Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere. Not the strongest renewal of that event but runner-up Noble Truth brought solid form to the table and there could be further improvement in him. Copes with all types of ground, though recent progress made on soft, and running him again this weekend would appear a bold statement in itself from connections.
Still 10lb to find with favourite Native Trail but has gone about his business very respectably, looking well above average when winning on debut before going down by a head to Masekela in a Listed race. Masekela had been short-headed by Native Trail in the Superlative on his previous start so the form ties in well and it's unlikely he's reached the peak of his potential. He looks the principal danger to the Godolphin horse on what we've seen so far.
Followed up Newbury maiden win on debut with a ready success in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. Far from disgraced in second behind Angel Bleu in Goodwood's Vintage Stakes, when the slowly-run nature of the race didn't help at all. Didn't look happy dropped back to six furlongs at York last time and, back from a break now and with the return to seven furlongs bound to suit, he isn't one to totally rule out.
Won decisively on his Leicester debut at the start of June but subsequently had limitations exposed in three outings in Group company since. Did shape like he still had some learning to do when fourth in the Mill Reef at Newbury last month, however, and a return to seven furlongs should suit based on that evidence. He has raced on good and good to firm ground to this point so a softer surface would ask new questions.
Still something of a 'talking' horse but clearly encouraging to hear connections retaining the faith after proving a disappointing favourite in the Acomb Stakes at York's Ebor Festival. The subsequent 52-day break hints that he may not have been absolutely firing on that occasion but he still effectively matched the form of his Doncaster debut win. Lots of ground to make up with the principals but he's obviously one of the least exposed runners too, so hardly to be overly negative about his credentials.
Definitely the least exposed in the line-up after just the one racecourse outing when successful in a six-furlong Curragh maiden on April 17. Layoff since not necessarily a bad thing given the way Aidan O'Brien's juveniles have really come to life again in the past fortnight and the form of his win has worked out well, four winners emerging from the race including runner-up Castle Star won struck at Group Three level prior to bustling up Perfect Power in the Middle Park Stakes. Bred to stay this far at least and his yard has won this race seven times so very dangerous to leave from calculations.
Bred to stay a mile and beyond so highly encouraging to see him run so well over five furlongs on his first couple of starts, including a head second to Perfect Power in the Norfolk Stakes. Back to winning ways when beating Castle Star in the Group Two Railway Stakes, since when he's been beaten a length in the Phoenix Stakes (finished third) and Middle Park Stakes (fourth). Came under the pump a fair way out last time which suggests he'll cope with the extra furlong here but suspicion remains he might just find at least one or two too good.
Son of Churchill with only a Killarney handicap victory to his name from seven starts to date. Fifth in first-time blinkers in the Royal Lodge over a mile here last time and not seemingly in the same class as some of these colts.
Goodwood maiden winner over seven furlongs first time out at the end of July, seeming to relish the testing ground on the day. Far from disgraced when second on sole start since, finishing behind Royal Patronage who franked the form by winning the Royal Lodge in dramatic circumstances. There was a couple of lengths back to the third - reopposing Dubawi Legend - and while no match for the winner, he emerged with credit with the future in mind. Likely to want a mile and beyond before too long but might be capable of picking up some of the pieces here.
Looked the part when slamming subsequent Acomb and Royal Lodge winner Royal Patronage by four lengths in a Sandown maiden on debut and while not visually all that impressive when scrapping to a short-head success in the Group Two Superlative, he took a massive step up to beat Point Lonsdale in the National Stakes at the Curragh last month. Already favourite for the 2000 Guineas and looks likely to improve for a mile next year, but clearly very smart at this trip for now and he's an uncomplicated, unbeaten colt who really is very hard to knock.
Kingman colt who has gained plenty of experience since his debut third at Newmarket in June, winning twice including at Listed level on fast ground at Doncaster. Ran well from the front on far more testing ground at ParisLongchamp over the weekend, beaten three-quarters of a length by Angel Bleu. Far from certain to line up on Saturday with his trainer hinting at the move up to a mile in the Critérium de Saint-Cloud as his next target.
Unbeaten son of Kodiac who was supplemented into the race at the five-day stage following a wide-margin Listed win at Fairyhouse on September 20. That took his record to 2-2 - both wins coming at six furlongs - and no doubt he's an exciting prospect with a bright future. Had the run of the race out in front last time but quickly but it to bed and was strong all the way to the line, suggesting he'll happily stay at least seven furlongs. That's backed up by his pedigree (he's a half-brother to 1m3f winner Utile) and his trainer knows a Classic colt when he sees one so must be respected.
Native Trail is likely to be odds on here as he looks to seal the Champion Two-Year-Old tag beyond all doubt, and it's hard to pick holes in his credentials.
Bayside Boy is clearly going the right way and rates a realistic danger, while punters are bound to be drawn to Aidan O'Brien's returning Glounthaune and the supplemented Straight Answer as possible each-way alternatives.
However, the one who rates better value is Andrew Balding's Coventry Stakes winner BERSKHIRE SHADOW (20/1 General) who would be much shorter in the market were he coming straight here from Goodwood where he looked a bit unlucky not to reel in Angel Bleu in the Vintage Stakes, having come from the back of the field in a muddling affair.
The drop back to six furlongs on rattling fast ground in the Gimcrack was dead against him at York last time and I'm happy to strike a line through the bare form with this more suitable test in mind. He's fresh from a break since and could spring something of a surprise for the title-chasing trainer.
