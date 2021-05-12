Dante Stakes preview: High time to unleash winter Derby favourite

Views from connections

Long-time Derby favourite High Definition puts his unbeaten record and tall reputation on the line in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York.

Aidan O’Brien’s colt spent the winter months at the top of ante-post lists for next month’s premier Classic, having followed up his debut success at the Curragh with a scintillating display in the Beresford Stakes at September.

However, unsatisfactory blood test results ruled him out of an intended return to action in the Lingfield Derby Trial and he now finds himself usurped at the head of the Epsom market by stablemate Bolshoi Ballet following his runaway success at Leopardstown on Sunday.

O’Brien hopes High Definition can stake his claim on Thursday with a positive comeback performance on the Knavesmire.

He said: “We are keen to get a run into him. Obviously everybody knows the plan was originally to go to Lingfield on Saturday with him. We couldn’t do that, so now he is going to York.

“We’re just glad to get him out and then we can see where we go from there.”

O’Brien also runs Roman Empire, the mount of Hollie Doyle.

“He won at Gowran nicely last year, but disappointed us first time out this season,” the Ballydoyle handler added.

“The ground was very bad that day, he was keen enough and he just got tired. We’ve always thought this trip would suit him.”