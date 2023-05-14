The son of Australia was unraced at two but has been making up for lost time this year, winning a Newcastle novice event on his debut on February 20 before taking the step up to Listed level in his stride in Newmarket's Feilden Stakes last month.

The chestnut colt stayed the nine-furlong trip well that day and his trainer is now looking to see what he can do in Thursday's Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes, traditionally one of the best trials for the Derby itself.

“He’s a joy to train and like a lot of Australia’s (progeny) he has a very good mind,” the Newmarket handler said on Racing TV’s Luck On Sunday programme.

“For us he’s very exciting. He’s done his final piece of work and hopefully we can get there (York) in one piece and enjoy the day. It’s no secret that Mr Ho (owner) spent a lot of money to buy this horse and I was very grateful he decided to send the horse to me.

“We realised pretty soon when he came to the yard that he had a bit of presence about him. He was a big two-year-old and was never going to be a sharp, early type.

“You have this horse in your yard and you hope to God that he’s as good as you think he is. More often than not it doesn’t go so well, but when he won at Newcastle it was a relief.

“Stepping up from a novice to a Listed race is quite a big step, but I didn’t want to fit in another novice with a penalty on the all-weather and we had confidence in the horse. The Feilden Stakes is a proven race for good horses, it seemed a good option, we took our chance and thank God it went right.”