York Dante Meeting Diary: Snowfall wins but Varian keeps faith

Impressive winner but blow to Classic In many ways the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes served up the one result the Cazoo Oaks didn’t really need. Yes, the winner Snowfall, might well win the Epsom Classic. But she joined stablemate Santa Barbara as the only filly at single-figure prices for the race. We were expecting Noon Star or Teona to come forward and emerge as the leading home hope for the showpiece event but it didn’t happen for them. That was down to a combination of greenness, particularly in the stalls and through the early stages, from the latter, and a dominant front-running performance from the winner who had the run of things throughout.

She was full value for the three-and-a-half lengths victory. Pat Keating, Aidan O’Brien’s travelling head lad, punched the air in delight as she returned and bearing in mind here’s a man who’s led up Derby, Arc and Breeders’ Cup winners for fun over the years, that took the eye. Ryan Moore wasn’t quite as jubilant as he emerged from the weighing room to talk to the press afterwards, protected by a knee-high green bush. “She’s a Deep Impact filly from the family of Found so the step up in trip really suited here. She showed a good attitude, picked up well and on paper it looked a strong race beforehand,” he said. “It wasn’t really the plan to lead but she took advantage of the situation. They thought an awful lot of her last year, she ran in all the best races and it just didn’t happen for her. She’s certainly got plenty of class and I’m sure she’ll be in the mix for all the good fillies’ races this time around.” No fist pump or whoop then but an endorsement for a filly who all the respected judges had down as the paddock pick beforehand. 13/2 might well underestimate her come the first Friday in June despite the potential for her being flattered by how the race was run. Varian keeps the faith Roger Varian thinks she was. So what of Teona? Well he was happy enough with her return in finishing third, especially the way things panned out. “She reared up before the gates opened, missed the break and they went so slow. I thought under the circumstances she ran a nice race,” he said. “Everything that could go wrong in the race did go wrong. They went 14 seconds, 14 seconds, 14 seconds, 13 seconds and 13 seconds the first five furlongs. They really hacked around and then sprinted in the straight. “It wasn’t a satisfactory trial in how things panned out but I haven’t lost faith in Teona. I think she’s going to be a very nice filly and at least she’s had a day out and we’ve got some of the gas out of her. It didn’t pan out as we’d anticipated but she’s fine afterwards and there’ll be another day for her.”

It’s been a good spring for the Varian three-year-olds and on Thursday Royal Champion bids to follow in the hoofprints of El Drama and Third Realm by winning a Cazoo Derby trial. He’s long been rumoured to be the yard’s best prospect for Epsom but will need to be to win a red-hot renewal of the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes. “It looks a good race. He’s a horse we like, he looks like he’s taken a good step forward from his Newmarket run and we’ll see how he goes on Thursday," was the trainer's verdict. Murphy finds his voice Ed Walker reported Starman had left Oisin Murphy “speechless” with a scorching display in the Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes – but thankfully only fleetingly. The ebullient Sporting Life columnist was soon purring about a performance that clearly gave him a major lift as he spends the spring months trying to find the horses who will take him to all the big dances in 2021. “I remember in 2018 I had seven Group One horses to ride every few weeks, sometimes it goes a bit like that in everyone’s career –and I’m pleased to find another one of that calibre and hopefully we can find a few more in the next few weeks,” he said. “It was a super performance and he has an incredible mind. He walked around the paddock asleep, went to post literally in a hack canter with his ears pricked. In the stalls I was worried he was too sleepy, sometimes when they’re that switched off they jump a bit slow and don’t race as you want them to.

“He’s a push-button horse. I had cover for bits and pieces, at York it’s a long straight if you’re going to ride them quiet and I thought he did well. He hit the front without me asking, I was slowly, slowly getting there without having to get serious. I’d ridden him at home and he was always going to improve for this run so I’m thrilled. “The Diamond Jubilee is the obvious race for him and touch wood he’ll bounce out of this. I know he disappointed on QIPCO British Champions Day but it was the end of a longish season for him, bearing in mind he never ran at two. He went incredibly far at three and it was very heavy ground that day. “We don’t often get very testing ground at Royal Ascot and fingers crossed he goes there and delivers again. I think that was a fantastic performance today, we drew clear of the field. He’s a very heavy horse and he’s bound to improve.” Power team ready for rematch If he is to win a first Group One prize next month, Starman will again have to beat Art Power. Sent off the 10/3 favourite on Wednesday, he finished sixth under Silvestre De Sousa, never managing to land a blow. Trainer Tim Easterby felt the slow early pace meant the seeds of the defeat were sown beforehand. “I said to Silvestre he just might need the run and he didn’t want to blast him out so we decided to give him a chance. Unfortunately there was no pace and he ran too free. I gave him the wrong orders but it happens and he’ll definitely go to Royal Ascot.," he confirmed. Lupton keeps the bandwagon rolling If Snowfall was belatedly delivering on her promise at home, Mr Lupton struck a blow for longevity in winning the Churchill Tyres Handicap. The eight-year-old was having his 54th career start and showed the fire still burns when cutting down his rivals under Paul Hanagan. “That was really good. I think it’s about time I won on him, it’s been quite a while and I was due that with Mr Lupton. What a grand old servant he’s been, he’s eight now and the race panned out ideally for us,” the in-form rider said. “They went hard and it suits him to have something to run at and he was doing all his best work at the finish.”

