Jockey Danny McMenamin insists it would be the “icing on the cake” if he could turn his dream into reality by securing a breakthrough success at The Festival™ next month aboard Tommy’s Oscar in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.
In what promises to be a true David versus Goliath clash the 21 year old rider is looking forward to pitching the progressive Oscar gelding into battle with last year’s winner Honeysuckle and 2020 heroine Epatante in the Grade One feature on Tuesday 15th March.
Since defeat in a conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle at Wetherby on his seasonal return and on his next start at Carlisle, the seven year old has steadily climbed the ranks to establish himself as one of Britain’s leading Unibet Champion Hurdle contenders.
And after rattling up a hat-trick of victories in handicap company Tommy’s Oscar demonstrated his Champion Hurdle credentials with a decisive five length success in last month’s Grade Two “The New One” Unibet Hurdle at Haydock Park.
Another step forward will be required again from Tommy’s Oscar if he is to trouble those at the top of the market and secure a fairytale victory at the Home of Jump Racing next month. However, last season’s champion conditional jockey believes his equine partner may not have reached his ceiling just yet.
McMenamin said: “Tommy’s Oscar has not put a foot wrong to be fair. First time out at Wetherby he was probably a little bit too keen and he didn’t really settle but he has not taken a wrong step since.
“I missed two wins on him due to injury but it was still nice to see him progress and then take that next step forward again at Haydock. We were hoping going there that we would come away with the win but he completely surprised us with the way he did it.
“He did need to put in a performance like that to show his Champion Hurdle credentials but to be fair we were probably going to have a crack anyway as how many times are you going to have a horse with a chance of running in the Champion Hurdle?
“I’m not saying it is going to happen but to ride my first winner at The Festival in the Champion Hurdle really would be the icing on the cake. It would be unreal and as a kid it is the stuff you dream of. If he finishes in the top six you’d be over the moon.”
Tommy’s Oscar has largely been kept to flat tracks by his connections, but the Penrith-based rider is relatively optimistic that he will be able to cope with both the hustle and bustle of the occasion at Cheltenham along with the undulations on the course.
He said: “Early doors he should be grand at Cheltenham but it will be when the tap gets turned on coming down the hill that we will know if he handles the track or not.
“A lot of people might look at his run at Carlisle and be put off by that. The ground was really heavy that day and he didn’t seem himself. I think he should handle the track fine as good horses handle any track.
“He is pretty straightforward to ride and I can do anything on him. I can sit half way in the field or ride him handy.
“He is up against the big boys and girls now like Honeysuckle and Epatante. They deserve respect and we will give them that but at the same time I’ve got to give my lad a chance and hopefully he can reward us.”
McNemamin knows he will have at least two familiar faces cheering him on from the packed stands, with mum and dad - Brenda and Denis - in attendance on the day.
He said: “Mum and dad back home don’t really have a lot to do with horses but they are really excited for it. They are going to come over and hopefully they can have a nice day.
“They started taking an interest in racing when I started riding. They don’t know loads about the game but they have had my back all the way through. It will be nice to have them there on the day.”
Not only will McMenamin, who has only recently returned from a broken collarbone, have the support of his close family on the track, but he can be safe in the knowledge that he will also be roared on by members of his local community back in Downpatrick.
He added: “My sponsor, Cosy Roof, is from the Downpatrick area and the town is very involved, as are a lot of mum and dad’s friends. A lot of people in the area will be watching on the day.
“When I went home at Christmas after breaking my collarbone we went to The Castle Inn which is my local just outside Downpatrick and everyone was watching the racing. They love it and they will all be watching Cheltenham for sure.”
It can sometimes take time for a horse and jockey to establish a connection, however McMenamin believes he started feeling a rapport with Tommy’s Oscar following his debut win over hurdles at Sedgefield back in December 2020.
He said: “When he ran in that first bumper at Newcastle it felt like I was sitting on a good horse. He was still a bit green even though he had run in a few point-to-points. It was one of those things where you didn’t know how good he was going to be.
“When he does get to the front he does have a little look around but we always felt he had that good turn of foot and that if something came at him again you would hope he would go on again.
“It was probably after his novice hurdle win at Sedgefield that we started getting a connection as I got a proper feel that day.
“It was pretty much from then onwards that I thought he would be a nice horse going forward and thankfully has now gone on to establish himself. He is still only seven so hopefully we have at least a couple more years with him.”
While McMenamin has plenty to look forward to over the next month in the build up to the Unibet Champion Hurdle he acknowledges that none of it would be possible without the support of both trainer Ann Hamilton and her husband Ian, who owns Tommy’s Oscar.
Despite only having a handful of horses, the Northumberland-based couple are no strangers to big race success having saddled Nuts Well to glory in the Grade Two Monet’s Garden Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree in 2020 and Divet Hill to victory over the Grand National fences in the 2003 Fox Hunters’ Chase at the Merseyside track.
He added: “The Hamiltons have supported me well for the last couple of years. They are lovely people and they have demonstrated that they can train horses from their own little set-up.
“They’ve had nice winners over the last couple of years like Nuts Well at Aintree and he helped put them on the map. Then they’ve also had Tommy’s Oscar and Pay The Piper come along as well.
“They have done a great job with the horses they have had and they deserve a success of this sort.”