Jockey Danny McMenamin insists it would be the “icing on the cake” if he could turn his dream into reality by securing a breakthrough success at The Festival™ next month aboard Tommy’s Oscar in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

In what promises to be a true David versus Goliath clash the 21 year old rider is looking forward to pitching the progressive Oscar gelding into battle with last year’s winner Honeysuckle and 2020 heroine Epatante in the Grade One feature on Tuesday 15th March. Since defeat in a conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle at Wetherby on his seasonal return and on his next start at Carlisle, the seven year old has steadily climbed the ranks to establish himself as one of Britain’s leading Unibet Champion Hurdle contenders. And after rattling up a hat-trick of victories in handicap company Tommy’s Oscar demonstrated his Champion Hurdle credentials with a decisive five length success in last month’s Grade Two “The New One” Unibet Hurdle at Haydock Park.

Another step forward will be required again from Tommy’s Oscar if he is to trouble those at the top of the market and secure a fairytale victory at the Home of Jump Racing next month. However, last season’s champion conditional jockey believes his equine partner may not have reached his ceiling just yet. McMenamin said: “Tommy’s Oscar has not put a foot wrong to be fair. First time out at Wetherby he was probably a little bit too keen and he didn’t really settle but he has not taken a wrong step since. “I missed two wins on him due to injury but it was still nice to see him progress and then take that next step forward again at Haydock. We were hoping going there that we would come away with the win but he completely surprised us with the way he did it. “He did need to put in a performance like that to show his Champion Hurdle credentials but to be fair we were probably going to have a crack anyway as how many times are you going to have a horse with a chance of running in the Champion Hurdle? “I’m not saying it is going to happen but to ride my first winner at The Festival in the Champion Hurdle really would be the icing on the cake. It would be unreal and as a kid it is the stuff you dream of. If he finishes in the top six you’d be over the moon.” Tommy’s Oscar has largely been kept to flat tracks by his connections, but the Penrith-based rider is relatively optimistic that he will be able to cope with both the hustle and bustle of the occasion at Cheltenham along with the undulations on the course. He said: “Early doors he should be grand at Cheltenham but it will be when the tap gets turned on coming down the hill that we will know if he handles the track or not. “A lot of people might look at his run at Carlisle and be put off by that. The ground was really heavy that day and he didn’t seem himself. I think he should handle the track fine as good horses handle any track. “He is pretty straightforward to ride and I can do anything on him. I can sit half way in the field or ride him handy. “He is up against the big boys and girls now like Honeysuckle and Epatante. They deserve respect and we will give them that but at the same time I’ve got to give my lad a chance and hopefully he can reward us.”