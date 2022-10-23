“It was a mixture of emotions. Relief, gratitude and pure elation,” said Muscutt. “I’ve been overwhelmed by the number of messages of congratulations I’ve had, it’s been pretty humbling.

And he is grateful to everyone who has helped him along the way as he tries to explain what went through his mind when Dubai Mile crossed the line only a head in front of Arrest in Paris.

Although Muscutt is most associated with Deauville Legend’s trainer James Ferguson as well as fellow Newmarket handlers James Fanshawe and Kevin Philippart de Foy, it was the northern powerhouse stable of Charlie and Mark Johnston that provided the rider with his biggest prize to date.

It was a fitting end to a fine year for the jockey who has passed 100 winners in a calendar year for the first time and has enjoyed notable Pattern-level success on the Melbourne Cup-bound Deauville Legend.

“I’ve had a full sweep of Pattern races this year from Listed, Group Three, Group Two to finally Group One and it is massive. It doesn’t just mean a lot to me, it means a lot to my family and friends and everyone who has supported me – trainers, owners, everyone who has supported me not just this year, but previous years as well.”

The rider has partnered the son of Roaring Lion the last four occasions, including when he was a brave second to The Foxes in the Royal Lodge, and was delighted to see connections rewarded for their ambitious tilt at Group One glory.

He continued: “The horse has stepped up every run and the few unknowns were probably the ground and the trip. But myself, Charlie, Mark and his owner Ahmad Al Shaikh all had a lot of belief in the horse, and he deserved to take his chance in a race like that. He was entered in all of those Group Ones on Saturday and full marks to connections for picking that race which proved the right call.”

Muscutt received plenty of accolades in the aftermath of the 10-furlong contest for keeping his cool as all around made a mad dash for the stands rail, with Mark Johnston hailing it as a “tremendous ride”.

The jockey now hopes the victory can act as proof he can be counted on to deliver on the big stage.

“It was a mad day really,” continued the rider. “First of all, to pick up a ride like that on such a big day for people like Charlie and Mark Johnston was massive and then to go over there and get the job done was very satisfying.

“Success breeds success and the hardest part is getting that step on the ladder and getting an opportunity on a horse like Dubai Mile. To then get the win can only bode well for the future and he’s an exciting horse for next season.”

