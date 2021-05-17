Six furlong Listed contest at Haydock most likely option for Dandalla

The six furlong fillies’ and mares only Listed contest appears the preferred option for the Karl Burke-trained daughter of Dandy Man opposed to the Group Two Casumo Bet10 Get10 Sandy Lane Stakes over the same course and distance 24 hours later.

Dandalla followed up her debut victory at Newcastle with an emphatic success in the Group Three Albany Stakes at the Royal meeting in 2020 before backing that win up at Group Two level in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Sponsored by bet365) at Newmarket’s Moët & Chandon July Festival.

Although Dandalla finished seventh on her return to action on her first attempt over seven furlongs in the Group Three Dubai Duty Free Stakes at Newbury on 18th April, connections are confident she still has plenty more to offer now dropped back to sprinting.

Nick Bradley, managing director of owners Nick Bradley Racing, said: “The plan is to run Dandalla in either the Cecil Frail or the Sandy Lane but I expect we will run her on the Friday in the Cecil Frail.

“She ran well at Newbury but she might not have stayed the seven. We are going back to six furlongs on soft ground which I’m convinced she is a better filly on. I went up to see her two weeks ago and she looks a big strong filly now.

“At the start of the year I would have said she was probably 50/50 to win a race this year because of the grade she was going to be running in but having seen her in the flesh at Newbury and at the yard I think there are more big races for her.”