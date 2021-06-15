Saturday racing preview: Richard Fahey column

Royal Ascot review It was tremendous to have a winner at Royal Ascot with Perfect Power in the Norfolk. He’s in great form after the race which is exactly what you want to see. I think he wants to go six furongs, five’s his bare minimum and we got away with it last week. I think the Prix Morny at Deauville will be next for him. He’s had three relatively quick races and it will give us time to get him ready and he needs to go into Group One company now. It looks a good fit. Vintage Clarets ran a cracker to be fourth in the Coventry. It was a tough decision to send him there, he was probably a Norfolk horse too, but I didn’t want to run them both in the same race. The Weatherbys Super Sprint is the race for him – he’ll go straight there now and doesn’t have any penalties which helps. Rhythm Master was fourth in the Jersey which was a pleasing run but again he was a little bit on top of himself beforehand. He half runs his race before he gets to the start. Hopefully this run will help settle him down and he can build on it. He is ground dependent though, he needs some cut.

"I rate his chances as an each-way bet at 33/1: Best bets for Northumberland Plate day at Newcastle

Saturday racing preview 14:05 Newmarket – Shouldavbeenmore

It’s a big ask for her stepping into Listed company on only her second start but we do think she's a nice filly. She ran well when second on debut at Pontefract on Sunday and we did think that run would bring her on. We haven’t had chance to find out given the quick turnaround but she could go well at a price. 14:10 Chester - Duchess Rose

I was a fraction disappointed with her debut run when sixth at Thirsk as she goes alright at home. I’m hoping with that run under her belt she’ll come forward here and could run OK on what we see at Musley Bank. 14:20 Newcastle - Ventura Rebel

I didn’t think he did a tap in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last week and I’ve half fallen out with him so he runs here. He has a Group Three penalty to carry and it’s a tough ask but he’s a horse we like, he had been working well before the Ascot run, and I’m hoping that outing will mean he’s more tuned in this time.

Euro 2020 - Knockout Stage Preview

15:20 Chester - Master Zoffany

If they get plenty of rain up there that will suit him – as will the return to seven furlongs. He has a decent draw too so if they go quick up front he should run well. 15:20 Chester - Shark Two One

He’s a horse who is paying the penalty for a good two-year-old season. Whether he’s dropped far enough down the weights to be competitive yet I don’t know but I’d like to see him at least run a race and show more than he has so far this term. He wears cheekpieces for the first time.

16:05 Newcastle - Firewater

He ran well on his reappearance at Haydock when second and is in good order. He’s going well and will run his race. I hope that’s good enough but he isn’t one with much in hand of the handicapper. 16:30 Chester - Gabrial The One

I thought he ran well on his return when second here and the step back up to a mile-and-a-half will suit him well. We know he likes the track and the going will be fine so I have to expect him to go well. 16:30 Chester - Hot Team

He’s having to step up in grade and as he showed here last time he’s struggling to adapt. He’ll need a personal best to win this. 16:40 Newcastle – Zip

He’s in great order and loves the track here. This is a tough race but we’ve had it earmarked for him after his last run. He goes there in great order and while he needs to improve again to win it – we couldn’t be more pleased with him.

17:10 Newcastle - Spirit Dancer

He’s a horse I really like. He’s just no good on very fast ground and if he takes to the all-weather I think he’ll go really well. He’s the best horse in the race and I hope he’ll prove it. 17:40 Chester – Powerallied

He’s a few pounds out of the handicap here but I don’t think he’s a back number and the handicapper has given him a chance. It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see him bounce back and run a big race again soon – and it would be great if it was on Saturday. 17:45 Doncaster – Sparka

She ran no race at all first time at Haydock when very green. It will be interesting to see how she goes here as the extra furlong will suit and she’s definitely better than she showed the first day. 18:15 Doncaster - Dawson Lane