Chris Day with his early fancies for Sandown, Musselburgh and Wetherby on Saturday

After an eventful Trials’ Day at Cheltenham, the action on this side of the Irish Sea moves on to Musselburgh, Sandown and Wetherby on Saturday and all three offer up intriguing cards.

Musselburgh stages it’s richest day of the National Hunt season and Paul Nicholls has been tempted by the money on offer. Currently enjoying a quiet time of things as is the case most years in January, the champion trainer will have his battalions primed for this weekend and he could have the answer to the bet365 Scottish County Hurdle in MIRANDA.

This mare hosed up at Kempton over Christmas. She’s been put up 9lbs by the assessor but travelled like she had loads in hand and a speed test on good ground, going right handed, should be right up her street.

Nicholls also has Scaramanga entered here but he’s 13lbs higher than when successful at Wincanton earlier this season although the ground should suit better than when he disappointed at Ascot in December. He'd be of interest if the stable’s only contender on the day.

Other dangers include Dan Skelton’s South Seas, who if he's going to get the trip anywhere it will be here, plus Sir Chauvelin and Project Bluebook. They fought out the finish over course-and-distance on New Year’s Day but I was impressed by Miranda at Kempton and feel there’s plenty more to come.

The bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase at 3.05 has an open look to it and is sure to have been the plan for a number of shrewd Northern handlers all season. I think most of those entered will run so there may be value on Saturday morning but the one I like is Neil Mulholland’s DOING FINE, who beat Cheltenham specialist Cogry at his beloved Prestbury Park last month.

He'd previously crossed the line first in the void London National at Sandown. This gelding has always performed best on decent ground, is still reasonably weighted on old form and clearly goes well for Philip Donovan who claims a valuable 7lbs.

He won at Cheltenham in the style of a horse who would stay further and there's an awful lot to like about his chances.

Sandown stage a typically competitive card, the highlight being the Betway Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at 2.25, won last year by current Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase favourite Defi Du Seuil. He had Lostintranslation back in second and Vinndication third in a very strong renewal.

This year's race has attracted a couple of potentially top class Irish entries in Fakir D’Oudairies and Laurina, whose trainers are presumably hedging their bets ahead of the Dublin Racing Festival on account of the ground at Leopardstown. Both would clearly be leading players although the latter has it to prove after pulling up last time over the minimum trip in the race won by Notebook on Boxing Day.

Good Boy Bobby was runner-up in a red-hot Carlisle novice chase won by Brewin’upastorm and, while his subsequent Wetherby victory was workmanlike, his Cheltenham December meeting form when a length-and-a-quarter second, conceding 5lbs, to Mister Fisher was franked on Saturday.

His conqueror that day beat Al Dancer in a thrilling Lightning Novices' Chase at Doncaster and he’d be my idea of the winner but, with so many doubts about participation here, it's too early to bet.

The Betway Heroes Handicap Hurdle at 3.00 offers nearly £56,000 to the winner and has attracted a strong field. Nicholls won this with last year’s RSA winner, Topofthegame, and I think he could hold the key again in the shape of DAN McGRUE.

This horse won a Plumpton handicap which has worked out really well in early November but has not been seen since disappointing at Newbury later that month. That could have been down to the ground and Sandown has been soft all season which will suit. He goes well right-handed and may be about to fulfil the potential he was always shown.

Bold Plan is on a recovery mission from Ascot last time, Debestyman similarly from Kempton, where he fell with the Lanzarote in the bag and Tedham remains weighted to win a big one when putting it all together but I take Dan McGrue to show his mettle this time.

There are no prices yet for the Heed Your Hunch at Betway Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at 4.10 but it may pay to watch this race as it could arguably contain the best handicapped hurdler in training in the form of Danny Kirwan. He finished second to Angel's Breath and Crooks Peak last season and will surely be making up for lost time sooner rather than later despite a below-par run at Ascot before Christmas.

Wetherby also stage a fine card and the 2.45 William Hill Towton Novices' Chase has thrown up a plethora of high class winners over the years.

Oliver Sherwood’s Dominateur is a real improver and has earned his rating of 145 the hard way in novice handicaps. Dan Skelton’s Ardlethen has been plying his trade in Graded company while there are any number of potential improvers who can win this.

The one I like is Caroline Bailey’s BOLDMERE, who has won handicaps at Leicester and Doncaster on his last two starts. He was a decent hurdler for Graeme McPherson last year but his career has really taken off over fences and he showed at Town Moor last time that there’s loads more in the locker. A strong stayer, the long Wetherby straight is tailor made for him and with James Bowen already jocked up, this looks his target.