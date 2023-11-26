Dan Skelton keen to see Protektorat back on the racecourse following Betfair Chase

Dan Skelton is keen to get Protektorat back on the racecourse “relatively quickly” following his disappointing defence of the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday.

The eight-year-old was a brilliant winner of the Merseyside Grade One 12 months ago, but after travelling well on the front end for a long way in his bid for back-to-back victories, he weakened out of contention before the home turn and trailed home last of four runners behind Royale Pagaille. Skelton reported his star chaser to have emerged relatively unscathed on Sunday morning and he plans to give him another run before the end of 2023, after which a tilt at the the £165,000 Fleur de Lys Chase at Lingfield on January 21 is on the agenda. “He’s a bit stiff, but he’s fine. We’ll get him right and go again,” said the Alcester-based trainer.

Ben Linfoot tries to sum up a strange afternoon of racing on both sides of the Irish Sea