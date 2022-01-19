Amoola Gold is the lowest rated of the five horses entered for the Grade One feature but with prize money down to the fifth, Skelton is not afraid to take on Shishkin and Energumene.

A similar exercise proved profitable for the Skelton stable two years ago when Marracudja picked up £16,000 for finishing third of five behind Defi Du Seuil. However, there was a sting in the tail as Marracudja was put up 11lb for his pains.

What Amoola Gold has in his favour is an excellent course record that reads two wins and two second places from four visits to Ascot.