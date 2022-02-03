The exciting two-miler won the Grade Two Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster last weekend (replay below), the same race Shishkin won before going on to land the Sporting Life Arkle Chase.

Victory was his third win in four starts over fences and he was immediately cut to 6/1 by Sky Bet for the Arkle. Yet after the 30-length victory, accentuated by For Pleasure’s fall at the last, his Festival participation was thrown into doubt when trainer Dan Skelton thought the Mike Newbould-owned seven-year-old had suffered an overreach.

Those fears were fortunately unfounded.

“He is absolutely fine,” said Skelton. “It was a graze. I didn’t know what it was on the day, but thankfully it is just a graze.

“Actually, if the ground remains decent, I’m going to enter him at Warwick next weekend.”