13/4 b c No Nay Never - Joyeuse (Oasis Dream)
Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a
Half-brother to Group 1-placed 6-7f 3yo winner Jubiloso (111), Group 1-placed 1m 2yo winner Maximal (116) and Listed-placed triple 6f winner Jovial (101). Dam a Group 3-placed triple 6f winner (including twice at Listed level; 109) who was a half-sister to outstanding 10-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner Frankel (147) and triple 10-12f Group 1 winner Noble Mission (128).
“A strong, quality colt with the pedigree to match. He is already showing us a significant amount of ability and is one we’d be looking to get started around July time over 6f. An exciting prospect.”
12/2 b c Too Darn Hot - Lady Momoka (Shamardal)
Trainer: Roger Varian Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a
Three-parts brother to 2022 7f 2yo winner Resolute Man (89p; by Dubawi). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (74p) half-sister to Irish 14f 3yo Group 3 winner Stellar Mass (114), US 11f Listed winner Marzelline (112) and Listed-placed 10.11-5f winner Fairmile (118).
“A very handsome colt whose movement matches his looks at this stage. We are extremely pleased with the way he goes and he should be out over 7f towards the end of the summer. A particularly nice colt.”
10/3 b c Invincible Spirit - Tiana (Diktat)
Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: 350,000gns (SackvilleDonald)
Half-brother to five-time 1m Group 2 winner Beat The Bank (122), 6f Group 3 winner Chil Chil (114), 1m 3yo Listed winner Auria (100) and Listed-placed dual 6f winner Salt Island (112). Dam a Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (99) who was a half-sister to the dam of 2022 5f 2yo winner/Queen Mary Stakes runner-up Maylandsea (100).
“We’ve trained three horses from this mare and all of them have been stakes winners, including a real stable favourite in Beat The Bank. This is a stunning individual who would probably be the best looking of the ones we’ve trained from the mare. He isn’t quite all there physically and his siblings just needed a bit of time, but he has a big engine and should quickly make up into a really nice horse during the second half of the season over 7f. I have extremely high hopes for him.”
11/4 b c Iffraaj - Twinkle Twinkle (Exceed And Excel)
Trainer: John O’Donoghue Owner: Hasan Mefareh Alajmi & Fawzi Nass Sales price: £48,000 (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock)
Full brother to 2022 6f 2yo winner Galaxy Gazer (76). Dam a maiden (63) sister to US 5.5f 3yo stakes winner Stars Above Me (104) and the dam of Irish 5f 2yo Group 3 winner Dr Simpson (101) out of an unraced half-sister to five-time 1m Group 1 winner Soviet Song (126).
“Hasan is a new owner to the yard and both he and Mr Nass have enjoyed great success with a Roger Varian-trained sprinter called Mitbaahy. We picked this colt up at Doncaster last summer and I loved him as a physical - he’s like a lot by his sire. He has grown and strengthened nicely into his frame since then, and I am looking to get him going sometime in July. A strongly-run/stiff 6f or an easy 7f would be ideal. Were he able to win before then and be as good as we hope, I’d have one eye on the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting. I’m quite strong on him.”
11/4 b c Too Darn Hot - Reckoning (Danehill Dancer)
Trainer: Charlie Johnston Owner: Dr J Walker Sales price: 110,000gns (Johnston Racing)
Half-brother to Ascot Gold Cup winner Subjectivist (130), Group 1-placed 10-14f winner (including at Group 2/3 level)/St Leger runner-up Sir Ron Priestley (123) and useful 7f 2yo winner Alba Rose (99). Dam a Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner (103).
“Subjectivist’s little brother. He’s a slightly different proposition being by Too Darn Hot, who you’d expect to inject more speed into the pedigree. This colt has been going nicely and we were tempted to start him over 6f, but we’ll more than likely wait for the 7f races now. I like him a lot.”
20/2 b c Invincible Spirit - Effervesce (Galileo)
Trainer: Tom Clover Owner: M Bringloe & Hrd McCalmont Sales price: 150,000gns (JS Bloodstock/Clover Racing)
Half-brother to 7f 2yo Listed winner Cristal Fizz (103), Group 3-placed dual 7f winner Persuasion (103) and useful 7f 2yo winner Vintage Choice (99). Dam a 10.5f 3yo winner (84) who was a half-sister to triple 6f Group 3 winner Hitchens (120), Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Cava (100) and very useful triple 6f winner Tanzeel (107).
“A strong, compact colt who is shaping up really well at present. It is a lovely pedigree and one that contains plenty of first-time-out winners, which I’d dearly love to keep going! He is another we’d be looking to get on the track towards the end of June/start of July over 6f.”
8/4 b c Inns of Court - Vida Amorosa (Lope de Vega)
Trainer: Alice Haynes Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: €170,000 (Amo Racing/Robson Aguiar)
Half-brother to 2022 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Persian Force (108) and dual 5f 2yo winner/Richmond Stakes third Gubbass (108). Dam an unraced half-sister to useful Irish 6f 3yo winner Queen of Power (97; dam of triple Group 3 winner Garrus (119)).
“It’s fantastic to have a colt with this sort of pedigree in the yard. Although not as sharp as his two siblings, he has thrived for not being pushed too hard early and I’m hoping our patience will be rewarded. He is working very well and will be an exciting prospect for the 6f races during the second half of the year.”
11/2 b c Blue Point - Tasleya (Frankel)
Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a
First foal of a French 6f 2yo winner (92) who was the daughter of a French dual 7f 3yo Group 3 winning (115) sister to 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Silk Blossom (107).
“Quite a big colt who is forward given his size. He works very well and I hope will be running over 6f during the first half of the summer. He is a horse I like a lot.”
4/5 b f No Nay Never - Inca Wood (Timber Country)
Trainer: Jessica Harrington Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: €150,000 (BBA Ireland)
Full sister to Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Horoscope (111). Dam a maiden (77) half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Poule d’Essai des Poulains third Furner’s Green (113) and 8.5f 3yo Listed winner Palace (104; later dam of Irish 1m 2yo Group 2 winners High Definition (120) and Innisfree (110)).
“A quality filly with plenty of size who we’ve always liked right from the off. She is quite forward despite her size and should be out within the next few weeks. I think she’s one of the better ones here, and she should be quick enough to start out over 6f though will stay 7f without any issue.”
21/3 b c Wootton Bassett - Elas Ruby (Raven’s Pass)
Trainer: Michael Bell Owner: Newsells Park Stud & J Barnett Sales price: 55,000gns (Nick Bell)
Half-brother to 2023 9.5f 3yo winner Rubina Rose (72). Dam a 10f 3yo Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to useful 12-14f winner Elasia (101; dam of 2022 7f 2yo winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up Novakai (106)).
“To buy a Wootton Bassett for 55k nowadays is some going! This is a very likeable individual who we think an awful lot of. The dam was a stakes performer and it would be nice to think this fellow could follow suit one day. He will probably go to Yarmouth on June 1 for a 7f race, which should tell us whether or not he’s one for the Chesham Stakes.”