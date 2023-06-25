Dan Briden picks out 10 two-year-olds to follow for the rest of the season and qualifying Sky Bet customers can download the whole guide for free on Sporting Life Plus.

ARRAY (IRE) 13/4 b c No Nay Never - Joyeuse (Oasis Dream) Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Group 1-placed 6-7f 3yo winner Jubiloso (111), Group 1-placed 1m 2yo winner Maximal (116) and Listed-placed triple 6f winner Jovial (101). Dam a Group 3-placed triple 6f winner (including twice at Listed level; 109) who was a half-sister to outstanding 10-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner Frankel (147) and triple 10-12f Group 1 winner Noble Mission (128). “A strong, quality colt with the pedigree to match. He is already showing us a significant amount of ability and is one we’d be looking to get started around July time over 6f. An exciting prospect.”

BOILING POINT (IRE) 12/2 b c Too Darn Hot - Lady Momoka (Shamardal)

Trainer: Roger Varian Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to 2022 7f 2yo winner Resolute Man (89p; by Dubawi). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (74p) half-sister to Irish 14f 3yo Group 3 winner Stellar Mass (114), US 11f Listed winner Marzelline (112) and Listed-placed 10.11-5f winner Fairmile (118).



“A very handsome colt whose movement matches his looks at this stage. We are extremely pleased with the way he goes and he should be out over 7f towards the end of the summer. A particularly nice colt.” BREAK THE BANK 10/3 b c Invincible Spirit - Tiana (Diktat) Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: 350,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to five-time 1m Group 2 winner Beat The Bank (122), 6f Group 3 winner Chil Chil (114), 1m 3yo Listed winner Auria (100) and Listed-placed dual 6f winner Salt Island (112). Dam a Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (99) who was a half-sister to the dam of 2022 5f 2yo winner/Queen Mary Stakes runner-up Maylandsea (100). “We’ve trained three horses from this mare and all of them have been stakes winners, including a real stable favourite in Beat The Bank. This is a stunning individual who would probably be the best looking of the ones we’ve trained from the mare. He isn’t quite all there physically and his siblings just needed a bit of time, but he has a big engine and should quickly make up into a really nice horse during the second half of the season over 7f. I have extremely high hopes for him.” GOAL EXCEEDED 11/4 b c Iffraaj - Twinkle Twinkle (Exceed And Excel)

Trainer: John O’Donoghue Owner: Hasan Mefareh Alajmi & Fawzi Nass Sales price: £48,000 (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock) Full brother to 2022 6f 2yo winner Galaxy Gazer (76). Dam a maiden (63) sister to US 5.5f 3yo stakes winner Stars Above Me (104) and the dam of Irish 5f 2yo Group 3 winner Dr Simpson (101) out of an unraced half-sister to five-time 1m Group 1 winner Soviet Song (126). “Hasan is a new owner to the yard and both he and Mr Nass have enjoyed great success with a Roger Varian-trained sprinter called Mitbaahy. We picked this colt up at Doncaster last summer and I loved him as a physical - he’s like a lot by his sire. He has grown and strengthened nicely into his frame since then, and I am looking to get him going sometime in July. A strongly-run/stiff 6f or an easy 7f would be ideal. Were he able to win before then and be as good as we hope, I’d have one eye on the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting. I’m quite strong on him.”