Free betting tips: Sporting Life's daily horse racing Nap of the day

Sporting Life's NAP of the day
Sporting Life's NAP of the day
David Ord · Journalist
Last Updated
16:14 · February 02, 2020 · 1 min read

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Sporting Life Daily Nap, February 3

MYMILAN can resume winning ways in the Introducing Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase at Carlisle on Monday.

Sandy Thomson's charge made a winning debut over fences here in December and went close to following up at Kelso next time, travelling strongly for much of the contest before being touched off by Kings Eclipse.

Jumping is his main asset and there's plenty more to come as he's completely unexposed over these staying trips.

We know he handles the Cumbrian track, plus the testing ground, and he's fancied to get the better of the hat-trick seeking Ballybreen despite being four pounds higher.

Most Read Racing

Rachael Blackmore on the turf after Aspire Tower's fall1

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 2h
Check out the latest daily racing preview2

Sunday's racing preview

French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.

Last updated 15m
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown3

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1m
Sporting Life's NAP of the day4

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 10m
Faugheen on his way to victory at Leopardstown5

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 6m

