Free betting tips: Sporting Life's daily horse racing Nap of the day

Sporting Life Daily Nap, February 3

MYMILAN can resume winning ways in the Introducing Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase at Carlisle on Monday.

Sandy Thomson's charge made a winning debut over fences here in December and went close to following up at Kelso next time, travelling strongly for much of the contest before being touched off by Kings Eclipse.

Jumping is his main asset and there's plenty more to come as he's completely unexposed over these staying trips.

We know he handles the Cumbrian track, plus the testing ground, and he's fancied to get the better of the hat-trick seeking Ballybreen despite being four pounds higher.